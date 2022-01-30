Collinsville, Owasso place two each in OCA All-State Football Game

Class 5A state champion Collinsville and Owasso each had the maximum two selections on the East’s roster for the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State Game scheduled at 7 p.m. July 29 at a site to be determined.

The OCA announced the All-State rosters Tuesday.

Collinsville will have two offensive players — quarterback Andrew Carney and receiver Oscar Hammond. In addition, assistant Tom Redding will be the East's head coach.

Carney accounted for 2,144 yards and 34 touchdowns -- 17 each passing and rushing. Hammond had 51 catches for 1,165 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed for three TDs.

Owasso's representatives will be defensive lineman Michael Jamerson and defensive back Brandon Ramsey Jr. Jamerson, a Southeast Missouri State signee, had 28 tackles and nine quarterback hurries while Ramsey had 32 tackles with two interceptions.

Also with two selections on the East are state champions Jenks (6AI), Bixby (6AII) and Holland Hall (3A) plus Dewar, Pawhuska and Sand Springs.

ALL-STATE FOOTBALL ROSTERS

EAST