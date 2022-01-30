Collinsville, Owasso place two each in OCA All-State Football Game

Class 5A state champion Collinsville and Owasso each had the maximum two selections on the East’s roster for the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State Game scheduled at 7 p.m. July 29 at a site to be determined.
The OCA announced the All-State rosters Tuesday.
Collinsville will have two offensive players — quarterback Andrew Carney and receiver Oscar Hammond. In addition, assistant Tom Redding will be the East's head coach.
Carney accounted for 2,144 yards and 34 touchdowns -- 17 each passing and rushing. Hammond had 51 catches for 1,165 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed for three TDs.
Owasso's representatives will be defensive lineman Michael Jamerson and defensive back Brandon Ramsey Jr. Jamerson, a Southeast Missouri State signee, had 28 tackles and nine quarterback hurries while Ramsey had 32 tackles with two interceptions.
Also with two selections on the East are state champions Jenks (6AI), Bixby (6AII) and Holland Hall (3A) plus Dewar, Pawhuska and Sand Springs.
ALL-STATE FOOTBALL ROSTERS
EAST
Offense
QB: Ty Pennington, Sand Springs; Andrew Carney, Collinsville; Jameson Ross, Dewar. RB: Braylin Presley, Bixby; Antonio “Junior” Smith, Union. WR: Oscar Hammond, Collinsville; Khelil Deere, Eufaula; Joe Overstreet, Hominy; Glenny Jones, Jenks; Kyron Downing, Vinita. TE: Flynn Sage, Cascia Hall; Dean Odom, Poteau. OL: Davis Dotson, Berryhill; Myles Branson, Seminole; Dawson Rudd, Claremore Sequoyah; Gabe Grazier, Oologah; Tylor Maldonado, Dewar; Brennon Carter, Tecumseh; Maddox Calvert, Sapulpa.
Defense
DL: Michael Jamerson, Owasso; Ethan Grimett, Claremore; Gabe Brown, Sand Springs; Fred Watson, Wagoner; Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska; Colemon Thurber, Jenks; Miccael Brown, Tonkawa. LB: Jack Puckett, Bixby; Xavin Lackey, Vian; Chase Faber, McAlester; Zane Woodham, Holland Hall; Cord Dobrinski, Bristow. DB: Brandon Ramsey Jr., Owasso; Kyron Grayson, Beggs; RJ Spears-Jennings, Broken Arrow; Ethan Roush, Holland Hall; Bobby Belew, Pryor; Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska.
Coaches: Tom Redding, Collinsville (head); Brett Jones, Bristow; Jarrett Hurt, Claremore; Mike Odom, Poteau.
WEST
Offense
QB: Ben Harman, Cashion; Carson May, Jones; Karsen Williams, Anadarko. RB: Daylan Thompson, Elk City; Nate Jones, Clinton; Jamathan Pippin, Timberlake. WR: Gavin Freeman, Heritage Hall; Marcus Dockins Jr., Moore; Lincoln Smith, Blanchard; Trevor Wardrip, Noble. TE: Andre Dollar, Mustang. OL: Jacob Sexton, Deer Creek; Tyler Whiteley, Mustang; Luke Clement, Minco; Alex Perdomo, El Reno; Charles Fleming, Carl Albert; Braxtyn Sanford, Sulphur; Troy Pearman, Okla. Christian Academy. Athlete: Will Bergner, Marlow. K: Jace Gilbert, Marlow.
Defense
DE: Daris Hampton, Del City; Parrish Terry, Tuttle. DT: Chris Shaputis, Guthrie; Josh Koranda, Norman North. DL: Ahlonzo Henderson, Millwood; Jaden Hall, Balko-Forgan; Seth Spady, Hinton. LB: Brayden Johnson, Ringling; Duncan Parham, Norman North; Caden Powell, Clinton; Lebron Jones, Edmond North; Caden Pickens, Plainview. DB: Corey Gordon, Putnam West; Jocelyn Malaska, Bethany; Jevian Jones, Deer Creek; Xzavier Thomas, MWC Carl Albert; Jordan Mosley, Lone Grove.
Coaches: Brad Ballard, Tuttle (head); Brian Severin, Timberlake; Ray Headley, Anadarko; Robert Jones, Del City.