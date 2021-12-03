Collinsville, McAlester collide in 5A football final

No. 1 Collinsville vs. No. 2 McAlester
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Chad Richison Stadium, UCO, Edmond
Tickets: $10 (or $8.35 on the GoFan app)
Records: Collinsville 13-0, McAlester 13-0
Streaming: NFHS Network (Monthly subscription $10.99)
Weather: Clear, 57° at kickoff
Playoff history: McAlester is 3-0 against Collinsville and won the only previous postseason matchup, 29-9 in a 2012 5A first-round game. Collinsville fell to Altus 31-28 in the 2015 5A championship game, its only other finals appearance. The Cards dethroned five-time defending 5A champion Carl Albert in the semifinals last week and beat 2020 runner-up Bishop McGuinness in the quarterfinals. McAlester, making its fifth finals appearance, won titles in 1968 and 1988 and finished runner-up in 1996 and 2013.
The situation: The teams mirror one another with strong defenses and even stronger running attacks. "I think you have the two best teams in 5A," McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said. Collinsville averages 291 rushing yards and 50.6 points per game while holding opponents to 11.7 points per game. McAlester averages 277 rushing yards and 45 points per game while holding opponents to 11.8 points per game.
Players to watch: Collinsville QB Andrew Carney has accounted for 1,891 yards and 28 TDs despite missing four games with an MCL sprain. RB Brayden Gilkey has rushed for 1,867 yards and 33 TDs. WR Oscar Hammond has 1,045 receiving yards and 19 TDs. McAlester RB Erik McCarty has rushed for 1,741 yards and 34 TDs, averaging 10.2 yards per carry. QB Trent Boatright has passed for 1,720 yards and 23 TDs. MLB Chase Faber averages more than 10 tackles per game and has 17 tackles behind the line.
Noteworthy: Each team set a school record last week with its 13th win of the season. Collinsville’s Carney and Gilkey combined for 1,047 rushing yards and 12 TDs in playoff wins over Bishop McGuinnes and Carl Albert. McAlester’s McCarty, a junior, has scored at least one rushing TD in 26 consecutive games and has 69 over three seasons. Collinsville’s points-per-game average (50.6) is on pace to beat last year’s school-record average (48.1). The Cards are 99-40 over coach Kevin Jones’ 12 seasons and 44-5 over the last four years. Mazey is 30-8 in three seasons at the McAlester helm. Before that, he was 37-11 in four years at Poteau, with 4A semifinal finishes in 2015 and 2018.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World