Collinsville, McAlester collide in 5A football final

Players to watch: Collinsville QB Andrew Carney has accounted for 1,891 yards and 28 TDs despite missing four games with an MCL sprain. RB Brayden Gilkey has rushed for 1,867 yards and 33 TDs. WR Oscar Hammond has 1,045 receiving yards and 19 TDs. McAlester RB Erik McCarty has rushed for 1,741 yards and 34 TDs, averaging 10.2 yards per carry. QB Trent Boatright has passed for 1,720 yards and 23 TDs. MLB Chase Faber averages more than 10 tackles per game and has 17 tackles behind the line.

Noteworthy: Each team set a school record last week with its 13th win of the season. Collinsville’s Carney and Gilkey combined for 1,047 rushing yards and 12 TDs in playoff wins over Bishop McGuinnes and Carl Albert. McAlester’s McCarty, a junior, has scored at least one rushing TD in 26 consecutive games and has 69 over three seasons. Collinsville’s points-per-game average (50.6) is on pace to beat last year’s school-record average (48.1). The Cards are 99-40 over coach Kevin Jones’ 12 seasons and 44-5 over the last four years. Mazey is 30-8 in three seasons at the McAlester helm. Before that, he was 37-11 in four years at Poteau, with 4A semifinal finishes in 2015 and 2018.