ENID -- They may have been the defending Class 5A dual state champions, but Collinsville was feeling a bit like an underdog at the dual state tournament last weekend at the Stride Bank Center.

The fifth-ranked Cardinals trailed their quarterfinal dual with No. 4 Duncan 33-21 but managed to rally and win the last four bouts, two by fall, to claim a 39-33 triumph. That advanced Collinsville back into the semifinals, where it lost 48-21 to champion Elgin.

But the win over Duncan was memorable for the Cardinals.

“We got some inexperienced wrestlers and it kind of showed right there but we all battled,” said Cardinals coach Mike Keim. “We had some wins we kind of weren’t expecting and we gave up some that we thought we would win. That’s kind of the way a dual goes sometimes. It worked out good for us.”

Keim is in his first year as the Cardinals’ head coach after many years coaching kids in the Collinsville system. He took over from legendary coach Wes Harding, who won 11 state championships and six dual state titles in 12 years before leaving last spring for Salina.

After having to forfeit at 113 pounds, Collinsville was down by 12, but some of their experienced state champions came through in the clutch to lead the comeback. But mixed in among wins by Canon Acklin at 120 pounds (a pin in 2:34), Clay Gates at 132 (a pin in just 31 seconds) and the final, clinching triumph by Hudson Henslick at 138 (a 9-2 decision), was a big win by freshman Luke Ragle.

“We felt good about that one, both kids are a little bit inexperienced, young, and we came out on top on that one,” Keim said of Ragle’s win over Trey Thomas. “He’s kind of had a little stage fright in other matches, much less this right here. He got put in a tough spot and we were banking on that win.”

At 126 pounds, with his team trailing 33-27, Ragle surged out to a 5-0 lead heading into the third period and held on for a 6-4 decision. A loss there, especially a pin loss, would have lost the dual. He acknowledged that he felt the pressure of having to win but just blocked it out and wrestled.

“A lot of pressure, especially being a freshman and not having a lot experience with varsity,” Ragle said. “It was definitely a fun experience, I’m glad we could pull through and win it.”

"This team has gotten so much better since December, it’s unreal, and that’s all that I can ask, that they improve,” Keim said.