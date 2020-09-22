 Skip to main content
Collinsville football game against Hale for Friday moved to Will Rogers Stadium

Collinsville football (copy)

Collinsville football. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter

Collinsville Public Schools announced that its football game against Hale has been moved to Will Rogers Stadium for Friday, Sept. 25.

The district will only allow 500 total people into the arena. Once it fills to capacity, the gates will be closed, and no one else will be admitted.

Additionally, CPS said all attendees are required to wear a mask for the duration of the event. All patrons must also exercise social distancing procedures in the athletics facilities and sit in designated seating areas.

