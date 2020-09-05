Collinsville football: Cardinals clip Oologah in season opener, 34-23

COLLINSVILLE – The Class 5A fifth-ranked Cardinals were tested, as expected, in their season opener against rival Oologah but responded well on Friday night.

A pair of Brayden Gilkey touchdowns early in the fourth quarter enabled Collinsville to pull away for a 34-23 victory inside Sallee Field. The Cardinals gained a bit of revenge after a one-point loss to the Mustangs in last year’s opener.

Junior Andrew Carney threw for 150 passing yards and accounted for three touchdowns in his varsity debut at quarterback. Oscar Hammond was Carney’s top threat in the passing game as the 6-foot-3 junior receiver tallied three catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Hammond’s first score came on a tunnel screen he took 65 yards and tied the game at 7-7 midway through the first quarter. Carney scored on a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter and gave Collinsville a 14-7 lead, which it would not relinquish.

The Cardinal defense forced three turnovers, a Caden Buoy interception along with fumble recoveries from Gilkey and Hunter Davis, and held Oologah to a 19-yard field goal on the final play of the first half as they took a 14-10 lead into intermission. Hammond’s second long touchdown came in the third quarter as Collinsville held a 21-17 lead going into the fourth.

Gilkey scored on a 12-yard run with 11:12 remaining then added another touchdown as the Cardinals extended their lead to 34-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

Collinsville coach Kevin Jones lauded the play of his offensive line, led by senior left tackle Caden Jones, as well as Gilkey and Carney in the backfield as the Cardinals paved the way for 176 rushing yards.