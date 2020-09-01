Collinsville football: Cardinal administration announces spectator guidelines

Collinsville announced Tuesday it has begun pre-selling student tickets to Friday’s football season opener at home.

Students in grades 9-12 must purchase a ticket in advance in order to attend the Cardinals’ game against Oologah. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased in the athletic office.

In order to comply with social distancing, all Collinsville facilities require masks for admission, including Sallee Field, and must wear masks where social distancing cannot be achieved such as concession stands and the restroom. Fans who have experienced any symptoms in the last seven days are asked to not attend. All students in 1-8 grades must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to gain admittance into an athletic event at a Collinsville facility.

Fans are asked to stay in their designated schools’ seating area while viewing the game and observe social distancing standards while in common areas and seated.

Concessions will be available at Friday’s game but include only pre-packaged items and all workers will be wearing masks and gloves. At the conclusion of the game, both teams must exit the field and return directly to their locker rooms. There will be absolutely no gathering on the field at the conclusion of the game.

Parking located north of the stadium will be available for the game for $5 and will be first-come, first-serve.

