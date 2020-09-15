Collinsville football: Andrew Carney, Oscar Hammond spur Cards passing attack

Andrew Carney and Oscar Hammond are close friends off the field. That bond has created quite a connection on the football field for Collinsville as well.

Both Cardinal juniors have ignited an explosive passing attack during a 2-0 start to the season as Collinsville hosts Bartlesville (1-1) Friday in the final non-district contest for both teams.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sallee Field.

Carney has completed 14-of-20 for 286 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns. Hammond has been most lethal target with five touchdowns scored on six catches for 219 yards on the season.

“He’s one of my best friends,” Carney said of Hammond. “We always try to push each other during practice. If one of us is having a bad day, we’ll try to cheer the other one on … He’s got amazing athletic ability. He’s been my go-to. I’ve grown to trust him.”

At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Carney has hurt opposing defenses with both his arm and legs. Last week he finished with 142 rushing yards on just 11 carries, highlighted by a 77-yard touchdown run on Collinsville’s first offensive play in a 49-7 rout of Skiatook.

“He’s not your typical running quarterback,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said of Carney, who played running back until his sophomore season. “He’s a physical kid. He’s a 6-foot, 190-pound strong kid. He can run it in A-gap, B-gap, C-gap, anywhere. It’s valuable when you have a quarterback that can do that.”

Hammond has become a major offensive threat for the Cardinals after hitting a growth spurt as the 6-foot-3 playmaker grew five inches from a year ago. The added height did not hamper his speed, which was evident in the season opener against Oologah as Hammond took an inside tunnel screen 65 yards for a touchdown.