Collinsville cross country: Cards energized with talented freshman class

Optimism is high supply for the Collinsville girls cross country team going into the 2020 season.
Not only have the Cardinals nearly doubled their number of runners from a year ago, but the future is bright with addition of a talented freshman class.
“We’re very, very excited,” said coach Eric Dutton. “Last year was the first year the program didn’t qualify for state so we’re ready. We have a young group we are just super excited about it.”
The Cardinals enter the autumn with 13 runners on their roster. Senior Sarah Bell, an individual state qualifier last season, is the most experienced returnee. Sophomore Phoenix Ball is also back after showing improvement in her first year on varsity.
Leading the promising crop of newcomers is freshman Caydee Leclerq. She won the Metro Lakes Conference junior high meet last year and, according to Dutton, has a chance to push for honors at the state meet this season.
“She can really run,” Dutton said. “We’re really excited to see what Caydee can do.”
Along with Leclerq, Katelyn Sinni and Brooke Bunch are two other freshman expected to make an impact on the varsity level.
On the boys side, Collinsville will look to fill the void left following the graduated All-State runner Matthew Budnik. Instead the Cardinals will rely on a committee approach as senior Lane Hutchens and juniors Aaron Shiever and Shawn Stopp have been battling it out for the No. 1 runner spot.
“There’s not a clear cut between our top three runners,” Dutton said. “Daily any one of them could be runner better than the other. When you lose somebody like Budnik, I’m not going to say it doesn’t hurt because it does. But those three are going to be really good.”
Senior Brody Captain returns after running on last year’s state qualifying team. Sophomore Harry Henslick also had some varsity experience a season ago.
Freshmen Madaxon Aunko and Gabriel Baughman are expected for top-seven spots as well.
Collinsville will open its season Thursday morning in the Owasso Relays at Mohawk Park.