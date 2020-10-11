Collinsville continues surge in 5A-4 following victory over Claremore

It was a patented Collinsville performance on Friday night at Lantow Field. The Class 5A No. 4 Cardinals used a dominant running game and a stingy defense to knock off Claremore, 34-6.

The Cardinals (6-0, 3-0 District 5A-4) outgained Claremore, 424 to 218, thanks to Andrew Carney’s 196-yard, two-touchdown performance. Collinsville’s quarterback also had passed for 99 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Tehee.

But it was Collinsville’s offensive line that made the difference.

Claremore (4-2, 2-1) tried to fill the middle of the field with as many as possible, but Collinsville’s offensive line wouldn’t be denied running lanes for the Cardinals’ playmakers.

Kaden Jones, Blake Battles, Cannon Howard, Clayton Brewer, Kaleb Bassett and Marshall Palmer all helped pave the way for the Cardinals, who averaged 10.5 yards per carry.

“They are just a bunch of tough guys who like to go to work with each other,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “They’re a ‘we got this’ kind of group.”

Brayden Gilkey finished with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for the Cardinals, who had rushing touchdowns of 89 and 63 yards from Carney in the first half.