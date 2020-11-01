Collinsville claims victory over Pryor, 63-41, Friday night

PRYOR — It was an offensive showcase on both sides at Tiger Stadium on Friday night in Pryor. In the end, though, it was Class 5A No. 3 Collinsville that all but solidified a district championship with a 63-41 victory over seventh-ranked Pryor.

Despite the two teams combining for 104 points, there was only one touchdown scored in the opening quarter, and it was Collinsville’s Andrew Carney scoring on an 8-yard run to put Collinsville in front 7-0. The Cardinals, in fact, scored four of the games’ first five touchdowns to lead 28-8 with 2:36 left in the second quarter.

In the second period, Brayden Gilkey scored on touchdown runs of 13 and 8 yards, and Carney also added a 45-yard touchdown pass to Oscar Hammond.

Pryor’s Ben Ward connected with Josh Gore for an 8-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left in the opening half, and it was Collinsville that led 28-16 at halftime.

The Cardinals took to the ground again in the second half with Carney scoring on runs of 74, 27, 84 and 10 yards. Then Gilkey added a TD run of 28 yards.

It was all to overcome the performance of Ward, who completed 21 of 43 pass attempts for 417 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 125 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.