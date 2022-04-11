 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collinsville boys, girls basketball teams celebrate seasonal accolades

Memorial Invitational Basketball Tournament

Collinsville's Cooper McDowell takes the ball up the court against OKC Storm's Jawan Mukes during their game in the Memorial Invitational basketball tournament at Memorial Veterans Arena on the Memorial High School campus in Tulsa on Friday, Dec. 18, 2021.

 John Clanton/Tulsa World

The Collinsville boys basketball team saw many accomplishments this season, including winning 22 games, winning the Regional Championship and Area Championship, and qualifying for the 5A State Basketball Tournament.

The team also garnered several awards in the Metro Lakes Conference:

Jacob Scyrkels: Most Valuable Player

Cooper McDowell: 1st Team All-Conference

Oscar Hammond: 2nd Team All-Conference

Chayse Schlomann: 2nd Team All-Conference

Honorable Mentions: Brad Meacham, Cameron Himebaugh, Kobe Bailey, Zac Brown

Todd Anderson: Coach of the Year

The Collinsville girls team also finished as Area Tournament qualifiers for the first time since 2020. The following girls were honored with accolades in the Metro Lakes Conference:

Makayla Meadows: Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Abbey Stamper: 1st Team All-Conference

Brie Smith: 2nd Team All-Conference

Honorable Mentions: Segen Henley, Liz Thomas, Carley White

