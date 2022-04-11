Collinsville boys, girls basketball teams celebrate seasonal accolades

The Collinsville boys basketball team saw many accomplishments this season, including winning 22 games, winning the Regional Championship and Area Championship, and qualifying for the 5A State Basketball Tournament.
The team also garnered several awards in the Metro Lakes Conference:
• Jacob Scyrkels: Most Valuable Player
• Cooper McDowell: 1st Team All-Conference
• Oscar Hammond: 2nd Team All-Conference
• Chayse Schlomann: 2nd Team All-Conference
• Honorable Mentions: Brad Meacham, Cameron Himebaugh, Kobe Bailey, Zac Brown
• Todd Anderson: Coach of the Year
The Collinsville girls team also finished as Area Tournament qualifiers for the first time since 2020. The following girls were honored with accolades in the Metro Lakes Conference:
• Makayla Meadows: Co-Defensive Player of the Year
• Abbey Stamper: 1st Team All-Conference
• Brie Smith: 2nd Team All-Conference
• Honorable Mentions: Segen Henley, Liz Thomas, Carley White