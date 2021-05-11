Christian Heritage routs Rejoice Christian 7-0 in 3A girls soccer semifinals

Just 3:02 into the game, CHA’s Summer Holmes sent a long pass to White inside the penalty box and she shot left-to-right past Rejoice Christian goalkeeper Sarah England. At the 15:11 mark, a pass from Katie Campbell set up White for a one-on-one with England, and White buried the shot from 10 yards out.

Lyla Baker scored on a 30-yard blast at the 25:10 mark, and Michaela White made it 4-0 at 29:50, when she found herself on the end of a free kick by Holmes.

Hali White scored twice in the second half, and Lawson added a final goal for the Crusaders, who outshot the Eagles 26-3. England made seven saves for Rejoice Christian, and CHA goalkeeper Alyssa Bodine had one.

Despite the lopsided loss, Rejoice Christian recorded several firsts this season with a limited roster, sometimes only having 11 players available. The Eagles posted the program’s first playoff win by defeating Westville 2-1 in the first round, then dispatched Locust Grove 1-0 to make their first semifinal appearance.

“At no point, looking at the season, did I ever think we would make it to the state semifinals,” Hurst said. “I’m proud of how far we did come this season, and even though it ends on a sour note, there’s so much they have overcome and fought through.