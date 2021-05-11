Christian Heritage routs Rejoice Christian 7-0 in 3A girls soccer semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Christian Heritage Academy is making the most of its first trip to the state soccer playoffs.
Hali White scored four goals, with her two first-half scores staking the Crusaders to an early lead, and CHA went on to beat Rejoice Christian 7-0 on Tuesday night in a Class 3A girls semifinal at CHA’s Crusader Field.
Christian Heritage (13-1), in just its sixth season of competition, will take a 12-game winning streak into the title match Friday or Saturday at Rogers State’s Soldier Field against Verdigris (16-2), which downed Oklahoma Christian School 2-0 in the other semifinal. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will announce the date on Wednesday.
“They played really well,” CHA coach Clint Lawson said. “Those girls can score. They know what they’re doing. We’re just glad to be here … By the grace of God, we were able to start (the program) and now we’re in the state final. This is a great group of girls.”
Rejoice Christian (12-3), also a young program, had won six straight games since a midseason loss to Verdigris. But the Eagles, playing into the wind in the first half, struggled to control the ball, and CHA took advantage with four goals in the first 30 minutes to essentially seal the win.
“They jumped on us early and we definitely did not play our best soccer,” Rejoice Christian coach Melissa Hurst said.
Just 3:02 into the game, CHA’s Summer Holmes sent a long pass to White inside the penalty box and she shot left-to-right past Rejoice Christian goalkeeper Sarah England. At the 15:11 mark, a pass from Katie Campbell set up White for a one-on-one with England, and White buried the shot from 10 yards out.
Lyla Baker scored on a 30-yard blast at the 25:10 mark, and Michaela White made it 4-0 at 29:50, when she found herself on the end of a free kick by Holmes.
Hali White scored twice in the second half, and Lawson added a final goal for the Crusaders, who outshot the Eagles 26-3. England made seven saves for Rejoice Christian, and CHA goalkeeper Alyssa Bodine had one.
Despite the lopsided loss, Rejoice Christian recorded several firsts this season with a limited roster, sometimes only having 11 players available. The Eagles posted the program’s first playoff win by defeating Westville 2-1 in the first round, then dispatched Locust Grove 1-0 to make their first semifinal appearance.
“At no point, looking at the season, did I ever think we would make it to the state semifinals,” Hurst said. “I’m proud of how far we did come this season, and even though it ends on a sour note, there’s so much they have overcome and fought through.
“They helped lay a foundation that hopefully will spur energy into our program long-term and will start a fire. This was a year we can build on.”
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE 7, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 0
RC;0;0;--;0
CHA;4;3;--;7
Goals: Hali White (Summer Holmes), 3:02; Hali White (Katie Campbell), 15:11; Lyla Baker, 25:10; Michaela White (Holmes), 29:50; Hali White (Kensei Lawson), 60:10; Hali White, 62:10; Lawson (Baker), 67:16
Shots: RC 3, CHA 26
Saves: RC, Sarah England 7; CHA, Alyssa Bodine 1