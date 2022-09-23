Choctaw edges Owasso for district softball title

Choctaw clinched the District 6A-4 softball title Thursday night in a 6-4 win over Owasso.

“You tip your hat to (Choctaw). They made us pay for a couple of mistakes that we made, and, you know, we battled back,” Owasso coach Shane Eicher said.

Choctaw (12-8, 12-2) scored its first run at the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first with two outs and two strikes, Owasso junior Natalie Ackenhausen hit a triple to bring two runners home. The host Rams (23-7, 9-4) closed the inning with a 2-1 lead.

Choctaw retook the lead when an Owasso error allowed the Yellowjackets to score their third run in the second inning. A Choctaw single brought its fourth run across home plate.

Owasso looked to close out the fourth inning without allowing a run, and it appeared in the Rams’ bag after Ackenhausen stretched to make a spectacular catch at first for the third out. As the Rams’ defense retreated from the field, the umpires rescinded their decision and called the Choctaw runner safe. The Yellowjackets scored two more runs from a single to take a 6-3 lead.

In the seventh inning, Drummond hit a triple and scored soon after from KK Knight’s sacrifice.

“Somebody’s got to win and somebody’s got to lose. Today was their day, and tomorrow’s a new day,” Eicher said.

With the postseason looming, Eicher said, “the next season starts.”

“We’ve just got to refocus… We’re going to be on the road in regionals. You’ve got to win three games wherever you’re at,” Eicher said. “So, we’re not going to give up and we’re just going to keep competing.”​

Owasso will play its last district game at Union against the Redhawks at 5:30 p.m. Monday.