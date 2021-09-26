Chance Wilson leads Rejoice past Salina

Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson accounted for 365 yards as he led the Eagles past Salina 56-14 in a District 2A-8 opener last Friday night.

It also was the home opener for the Eagles, who improved to 3-1.

Salina led 14-13 in the second quarter, but Wilson had a 5-yard touchdown run before halftime to give the Eagles a 20-14 advantage, and it was a lead Rejoice Christian would not relinquish.

In the third quarter, Jace Jenkins reeled off a 9-yard touchdown run, and Wilson followed with an 82-yard run for a TD.

The fourth quarter featured Josh Hendricks hauling in a 37-yard touchdown from Wilson, and Drevin Reed running for a 49-yard TD. The Eagles capped their scoring with Caleb Marley nabbing a 40-yard TD pass from Camden Ryan.

Wilson passed for 173 yards and rushed for 192. The Eagles rushed for 321 yards as a team with four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Marley led the Eagles with five catches for 108 yards.

Rejoice visits Kansas (1-3) on Friday night. Kansas lost 19-0 last Friday at Claremore Sequoyah. Rejoice defeated Kansas 52-14 last year.