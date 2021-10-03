Chance Wilson leads Rejoice Christian's rout over Kansas

KANSAS -- Rejoice Christian remains one of four unbeaten teams in District 2A-8 after a 63-26 victory over Kansas last Friday night.

Junior quarterback Chance Wilson completed 15-of-22 passes for 235 yards and accounted for five TDs.

Wilson started the scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and he didn’t wait long to connect with Solomon Morton for a 30-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

And the Eagles (4-1 overall, 2-0 2A-8) continued to pour it on in the second quarter -- when they scored 28 unanswered points.

Cale Marley kicked off the second quarter with a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown, and that segued to Wilson throwing the first of three second- period TD passes.

Wilson found Jay Miller for a pair of TD before halftime -- one being a 13-yarder early in the second period to improve the Eagles’ lead to 28-0. Miler also caught a 22-yard TD pass to cap the second quarter for the Eagles. Sandwiched in between Miller touchdown receptions was Colten Abel scoring on a 2-yard TD pass from Wilson.

The Eagles were able to tack on Marley's 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter and Jace Jenkins followed with a 2-yard TD run.