Chance Wilson leads Rejoice Christian past Sperry for 2A-8 title

It didn’t take long for Rejoice Christian to plant its flag in District 2A-8.
A year after getting its footing after elevating from Class A, the Eagles have coasted through 2A-8 games and claimed the district title last Friday night with a 48-14 rout of Sperry at the Pirates' Herrington Field.
Eighth-ranked Rejoice Christian (9-1, 6-0) scored 35 of the game's first 42 points and never gave Sperry a chance. Rejoice, 4-7 last season, avenged a 56-41 loss to Sperry last year.
It all started, yet again, with Chance Wilson taking control as he accounted for 402 yards and seven touchdowns. Wilson completed 18-of-23 passes for 242 yards and three TDs. He had 12 carries for 160 yards and four touchdowns.
The Eagles’ signal caller scored on TD runs of 11 and 5 yards in the first quarter, and also had scoring passes of 10 yards to Jay Miller and Colton Abel.
Rejoice Christian led 28-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was much of the same with Wilson scoring on a 5-yard run and throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Abel.
Wilson added a 55-yard TD run in the third quarter and a 7-yard touchdown pass to Miller in the fourth quarter.
“Our boys played with heart and came out of the gate ready to play against Sperry,” Rejoice Christian coach Brent Marley said. “Offensively, we executed really well in the first quarter to jump on a lead, which really set the tone and gave us the momentum.
“Making the jump to 2A last year, playing traditional 2A powers in Adair and Sperry to close out the season was a challenge our players were excited about. It was good for our program to have to go through those two great programs to capture our first 2A district title. We give the Lord praise for blessing us with each other and the journey we’ve had so far together.”
Rejoice Christian will host Kiefer (6-4) in the playoffs' opening round Friday while Sperry (6-4) will host Metro Christian (7-3) on the other side of the 2A playoff bracket.