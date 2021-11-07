Chance Wilson leads Rejoice Christian past Sperry for 2A-8 title

It didn’t take long for Rejoice Christian to plant its flag in District 2A-8.

A year after getting its footing after elevating from Class A, the Eagles have coasted through 2A-8 games and claimed the district title last Friday night with a 48-14 rout of Sperry at the Pirates' Herrington Field.

Eighth-ranked Rejoice Christian (9-1, 6-0) scored 35 of the game's first 42 points and never gave Sperry a chance. Rejoice, 4-7 last season, avenged a 56-41 loss to Sperry last year.

It all started, yet again, with Chance Wilson taking control as he accounted for 402 yards and seven touchdowns. Wilson completed 18-of-23 passes for 242 yards and three TDs. He had 12 carries for 160 yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles’ signal caller scored on TD runs of 11 and 5 yards in the first quarter, and also had scoring passes of 10 yards to Jay Miller and Colton Abel.

Rejoice Christian led 28-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was much of the same with Wilson scoring on a 5-yard run and throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Abel.

Wilson added a 55-yard TD run in the third quarter and a 7-yard touchdown pass to Miller in the fourth quarter.