Chance Wilson leads Rejoice Christian past Kiefer in 2A playoff opener

Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson accounted for 401 yards and six touchdowns to lead the eighth-ranked Eagles past Kiefer 61-30 in the Class 2A football playoffs' opening round last Friday.

The Eagles (10-1) advance to host Antlers (9-2) in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.

Wilson completed 20-of-24 passes for 290 yards and five TDs. He had seven carries for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Solomon Morton had six receptions for 143 yards, including a 60-yard TD that opened the scoring. He also picked off two passes.

Kiefer (7-4) managed to go ahead 8-7 on Zack Watson’s 3-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion, but then Rejoice Christian answered with the next four TDs.

Jay Miller hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Wilson, and Drevin Reed added a 4-yard TD run to cap the first quarter.

In the second period, Miller caught TD passes of 4 and 19 yards from Wilson.