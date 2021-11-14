 Skip to main content
Chance Wilson leads Rejoice Christian past Kiefer in 2A playoff opener
Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson accounted for 401 yards and six touchdowns to lead the eighth-ranked Eagles past Kiefer 61-30 in the Class 2A football playoffs' opening round last Friday.

The Eagles (10-1) advance to host Antlers (9-2) in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.

Wilson completed 20-of-24 passes for 290 yards and five TDs. He had seven carries for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Solomon Morton had six receptions for 143 yards, including a 60-yard TD that opened the scoring. He also picked off two passes.

Kiefer (7-4) managed to go ahead 8-7 on Zack Watson’s 3-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion, but then Rejoice Christian answered with the next four TDs.

Jay Miller hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Wilson, and Drevin Reed added a 4-yard TD run to cap the first quarter.

In the second period, Miller caught TD passes of 4 and 19 yards from Wilson.

The second half featured a 14-yard TD run for Wilson, who also threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Hensley.

The Eagles, who finished with 540 yards on offense, added Isaac Barnett's 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

On defense, Rejoice Christian forced four Kiefer turnovers.

