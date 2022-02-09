Ceremony celebrates Rams' college athletic signings

Owasso High School celebrated the college signings of 35 student-athletes during a ceremony Wednesday in the Rams' gym.

The ceremony was originally scheduled Feb. 2 when the college football regular signing period opened, but was pushed back a week due to winter weather. The weather, however, didn't postpone the actual signings. Athletes from many sports have been able to sign since Nov. 10.

For receiver JaRay Austin, being focused on doing the little things to set himself apart throughout high school.

"Every night, I was doing pushups and situps and simple things like that," Austin said. "It's crazy when you look back at all the work that was put into this moment."

That moment was signing with Army, the culmination of years of work. Austin received an offer from Army in August and committed in late January. He also had an offer from Air Force.

"It was a decision that I had to make," Austin said. "I felt like it was the best one for me, a perfect fit."

Austin, a speedy playmaker who also runs track, had 21 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns last season. He was part of one of the largest groups of seniors in Owasso history to sign with colleges.