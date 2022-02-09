Ceremony celebrates Rams' college athletic signings

Owasso High School celebrated the college signings of 35 student-athletes during a ceremony Wednesday in the Rams' gym.
The ceremony was originally scheduled Feb. 2 when the college football regular signing period opened, but was pushed back a week due to winter weather. The weather, however, didn't postpone the actual signings. Athletes from many sports have been able to sign since Nov. 10.
For receiver JaRay Austin, being focused on doing the little things to set himself apart throughout high school.
"Every night, I was doing pushups and situps and simple things like that," Austin said. "It's crazy when you look back at all the work that was put into this moment."
That moment was signing with Army, the culmination of years of work. Austin received an offer from Army in August and committed in late January. He also had an offer from Air Force.
"It was a decision that I had to make," Austin said. "I felt like it was the best one for me, a perfect fit."
Austin, a speedy playmaker who also runs track, had 21 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns last season. He was part of one of the largest groups of seniors in Owasso history to sign with colleges.
"I think we didn't realize that until we looked at our class and saw how great we were as a whole," Austin said. "People like to shine on football a lot, but it was really our whole class that was doing their thing."
For his football teammate, defensive back Brandon Ramsey Jr., signing with Abilene Christian is the first chapter in the next journey.
"This is nothing but the beginning," Ramsey said. "I'm going to do great things. Y'all are going to remember this. I'm going to be great."
The signees celebrated in front of their family members and friends.
"I just want to make sure I put on for my family and do what I need to do to represent them well and represent myself well," he said.
Ramsey, an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Coaches Association, had 32 tackles with two interceptions last season. He joins Union running back Rovaughn Banks as Tulsans signed by Oklahoma native Keith Patterson at Abilene Christian.
"It was the perfect fit," Ramsey said. "I went down there on my visit and had a good relationship with the coaches. They got along with my mom and with everybody.
"I knew it was the best place for me to grow as a person on the field and as a person off the field to be successful in what I do in life. Having the support system from my mom, it was easy to make that decision."
Almost a year ago, Owasso setter Rylee Martin committed to play volleyball at Oklahoma Baptist. She signed with the Bison in November and participated in Wednesday's ceremony.
"It was really heartwarming because you get to grow up with these kids," Martin said. "Everyone's hard work has paid off and it makes you feel so good."
Martin, an All-State player after leading the Rams to the state tournament last year, plans to major in nursing at OBU.
"I chose OBU because it's a great atmosphere," she said. "The coaches were amazing and I love the majors they have there and their religious affiliation.
"Everything they have just fit perfectly. The first time I stepped on campus, I was like, this is my school."
Every day before school, Lily Harrel arrives as early as 6 a.m. for practice with Owasso's pom squad.
"I just love dancing and performing and working to complete a goal," Harrel said. "I just don't see myself without dance in my life. I just want to keep going as long as I can."
Harrel, who has been dancing since she was in kindergarten, will be on the dance team at OBU next year. She participated in recruitment clinics in December and in January and received an invitation to join the team the next week.
On Wednesday morning, between preparation for next week's nationals competition, Harrel was among the Owasso seniors whose college signings were recognized.
"It was really cool," she said.