Carney, Cards rally past Bartlesville to stay unbeaten

Keaton finished with eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns, all coming in the first half. Bradford completed his first nine passes of the game and finished with 201 yards in the air.

After the Cardinals responded with a Carney 15-yard scoring scamper, the Bruins countered with an 11-play drive capped by Keaton’s 24-yard touchdown grab on the first play of the second quarter for a 21-7 lead.

Collinsville needed just one play for its next score as Hammond caught an 80-yard bomb from Carney down the left sideline. The Cardinal defense got their first stop of the night when they turned Bartlesville on downs at the Collinsville 42. Following two long pass plays, Brayden Gilkey evened the game with a 16-yard run.

Bartlesville marched 10 plays but was held to a 26-yard Dylan McCoy field goal with 2:38 remaining. The Cardinals jetted down the field and, despite putting the ball on the ground and having a touchdown called back, took the lead for the first time on the final play of the first half. Carney found Baylor Weathers in the flat for a 21-yard catch and run into the end zone with five seconds left for a 28-24 advantage.