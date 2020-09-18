 Skip to main content
Carney, Cards rally past Bartlesville to stay unbeaten

Collinsville football

Junior Andrew Carney passed for 294 yards and accounted for four touchdowns Friday night in Collinsville's 34-30 victory over Bartlesville.

 Shawn Hein, Owasso Reporter file

COLLINSVILLE – Junior quarterback Andrew Carney passed for 294 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, the last a 7-yard scoring run with 26 seconds remaining, as Class 5A No. 4 Collinsville rallied for a 34-30 win over 6AII No. 10 Bartlesville on Friday night at Sallee Field.

Carney’s game-winning score was set up by a 46-yard strike to Kaleb Cunningham in the final closing moments.

“The thing that our kids have, as inexperienced as they are, is they know how to win,” said Collinsville coach Kevin Jones. “That’s just their mentality. They don’t ever stop. They don’t ever give up. They don’t get their head down. They just keep playing and believe in each other.”

Collinsville beat Bartlesville for the third straight season with the three victories coming by a combined 10 points.

Oscar Hammond led all Cardinal receivers with three catches for 129 yards, highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

Bartlesville capitalized on an early Cardinal miscue as it jetted out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

The Bruins capped off the game’s initial series with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Paxton Bradford to Gage Keaton. Bartlesville recovered a Collinsville fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Cardinal 20. On the next play, Bradford again hooked up with Keaton, this time from 20 yards out for a two-touchdown advantage with 7:23 left.

Keaton finished with eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns, all coming in the first half. Bradford completed his first nine passes of the game and finished with 201 yards in the air.

After the Cardinals responded with a Carney 15-yard scoring scamper, the Bruins countered with an 11-play drive capped by Keaton’s 24-yard touchdown grab on the first play of the second quarter for a 21-7 lead.

Collinsville needed just one play for its next score as Hammond caught an 80-yard bomb from Carney down the left sideline. The Cardinal defense got their first stop of the night when they turned Bartlesville on downs at the Collinsville 42. Following two long pass plays, Brayden Gilkey evened the game with a 16-yard run.

Bartlesville marched 10 plays but was held to a 26-yard Dylan McCoy field goal with 2:38 remaining. The Cardinals jetted down the field and, despite putting the ball on the ground and having a touchdown called back, took the lead for the first time on the final play of the first half. Carney found Baylor Weathers in the flat for a 21-yard catch and run into the end zone with five seconds left for a 28-24 advantage.

McCoy ran for a game-high 160 yards on the ground, including 118 yards in the final two quarters as Bartlesville grinded the second half to a halt with its success running the ball. McCoy set up the Bruins’ go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter with a 12-yard run on a fake punt from a 4th and 10 from at the Bartlesville 29. He also had a 22-yard jaunt on the drive as Bradford scored from the 3 on the next play as the Bruins led 30-28.

That score looked like it would hold up until the Cardinals’ final drive.

Collinsville improved to 3-0 with the win while Bartlesville fell to 1-2. Both teams are scheduled to begin district play next week on the road. The Cardinals travel to Hale while the Bruins face top-ranked Bixby.

Collinsville 34, Bartlesville 30

Bartlesville;14;10;6;0;--;30

Collinsville;7;21;0;6;--;34

Scoring summary

First quarter

BV – Gage Keaton 33 pass from Paxton Bradford (Dylan McCoy kick), 7:40

BV – Keaton 20 pass from Bradford (McCoy kick), 7:40

CV – Andrew Carney 15 run (Jake Bays kick), 4:41

Second quarter

BV – Keaton 24 pass from Bradford (McCoy kick), 11:48

CV – Oscar Hammond 80 pass from Carney (Bays kick), 11:31

CV – Brayden Gilkey 16 run (Bays kick), 7:04

BV – FG, 26 McCoy, 2:38

CV – Baylor Weathers 21 pass from Carney (Bays kick), 0:05

Third quarter

BV – Bradford 3 run (kick failed), 1:29

Fourth quarter

CV – Carney 7 run (pass failed), 0:26

Game statistics

;BV;CV

First downs;27;15

Rushes-Yards;49-258;22-95

C-A-I;14-27-0;11-15-0

Passing Yards;201;294

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;3-1

Penalties-yards;12-85;8-90

Plays-total offense;76-459;37-389

Punts-avg.;0-0;3-38.3

Individual statistics

RUSHING: (CV) Carney 11-41, Gilkey 8-41, Davis 2-15, Hammond 1-(-2). (BV) McCoy 24-160, Bradford 16-71, #4 5-19, Conley 2-7, Logdson-Jones 1-1.

PASSING: (CV) Carney 11-15-0-294. (BV) Bradford 14-27-0-201.

RECEIVING: (CV) Hammond 3-129, Weathers 3-64, Cunningham 1-46, Tehee 3-38, Gilkey 1-7.

