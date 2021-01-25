Cardinals win district wrestling championship; Rams wrap up dual tourney

Class 5A No. 1 Collinsville won another district championship last week, and did it with relative ease.

The Cardinals pulverized Hale (72-0), Bishop Kelley (53-18) and Edison (72-6), and will compete at dual state, slated this year for March 12-13.

After clinching the district championship, the Cardinals competed at the Jay Hancock Memorial Invitational in Yukon with Drake Acklin (145 pounds), leading the way with a second-place finish.

Garrett Strickland finished in third place for the Cardinals at 138 pounds, and Hudson Henslick (120), Gabe Lyons (195) and Zach Morris (285) all posted fifth-place finishes.

The Cardinals finished with 195 points, finishing in eighth place overall behind Stillwater, who won it all with 534.5 points.

Owasso wraps up dual tournament

The Owasso Rams hosted a dual tournament over the weekend, and the Rams finished in the silver bracket and lost 35-28 to Jay.

In pool play leading up to bracket play on Saturday, Owasso posted a win over Ada (56-18), knocked off Claremore (39-27) and beat Deer Creek (50-19). However, it was the match against Mustang — a 67-5 loss — that bumped Owasso to the silver bracket.