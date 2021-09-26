Cardinals rout Hale in Homecoming victory

COLLINSVILLE -- It was all Collinsville during last Friday night's Homecoming game.
The top-ranked Cardinals hit the accelerator early against Hale and never let up in a 71-0 victory in a District 5A-4 opener at Sallee Field.
Brayden Gilkey opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run, and Kaden Rush followed soon with a 43-yard TD run.
The Cardinals (4-0) weren’t done pouring it on in the first quarter.
Rush hit Oscar Hammond on a touchdown pass before the Cardinals picked off a Hale pass, which Gilkey followed with a 16-yard TD run for a 29-0 advantage.
And there was more.
Rush and Hammond again connected on two more touchdown passes, and then Joey Rigby added an interception return for a touchdown.
It was 50-0 Cardinals before the first 12 minutes of the game had concluded.
Collinsville will visit eighth-ranked Sapulpa (3-1, 1-0) on Friday night.