Cardinals rout Hale in Homecoming victory

COLLINSVILLE -- It was all Collinsville during last Friday night's Homecoming game.

The top-ranked Cardinals hit the accelerator early against Hale and never let up in a 71-0 victory in a District 5A-4 opener at Sallee Field.

Brayden Gilkey opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run, and Kaden Rush followed soon with a 43-yard TD run.

The Cardinals (4-0) weren’t done pouring it on in the first quarter.

Rush hit Oscar Hammond on a touchdown pass before the Cardinals picked off a Hale pass, which Gilkey followed with a 16-yard TD run for a 29-0 advantage.

And there was more.

Rush and Hammond again connected on two more touchdown passes, and then Joey Rigby added an interception return for a touchdown.

It was 50-0 Cardinals before the first 12 minutes of the game had concluded.

Collinsville will visit eighth-ranked Sapulpa (3-1, 1-0) on Friday night.