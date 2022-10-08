Cardinals roll past Hale, visits Rogers on Thursday

Collinsville visits Tulsa's Will Rogers on Thursday night as it looks for its 21st consecutive football victory.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. The defending state champion Cardinals remain tied with Grove for the District 5A-4 lead after a 63-6 victory over winless Hale on Friday night in a game that was moved from Tulsa to Collinsville.

Fifth-ranked Collinsville wasted little time putting the game away early on, with the Cardinals’ first score on Blake Gilkey’s 9-yard touchdown run after less than two minutes elapsed. Then Jack Keith followed with a 26-yard TD carry for the Cardinals three minutes later.

Later in the first quarter, Nate Davis scored a touchdown to make it 21-0, and the Cardinals capped the first period on Davis’ 80-yard interception return for a touchdown for a 28-0 lead.

Scott Rigby scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Keith followed with a 7-yard touchdown run for a 42-0 lead.

The third quarter featured Rigby scoring on a 51-yard touchdown run, and Bryson Thomas then had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Cardinals, who claimed a 56-0 advantage.

Collinsville’s final score was on Caden Richardson’s 15-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.