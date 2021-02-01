Cardinals maintain No. 1 spot in Class 5A wrestling tourney, dual rankings

Collinsville’s wrestling team has motored through the regular season and continues to be parked atop the No. 1 spot in both the Class 5A tournament and dual rankings.

The Cardinals solidified that spot in the dual rankings with a 42-28 victory over No. 2 Glenpool last week. The Cardinals also celebrated the careers for four seniors: Garett Strickland, Gaby Lyon, Zach Morris and Kaden Jones.

For Strickland in his final home dual at 138 pounds, he pinned Glenpool’s Luke Samuels at 1:31.

“It was a pretty special win, especially since it could possibly be my last (home) dual as a Cardinal,” Strickland said.

Both Lyon (195) and Morris (220) posted victories on senior night. Lyon had an 11-4 decision victory, and Morris had an 8-0 major decision triumph.

Other Collinsville wrestlers who won included Clay Gates (120), Cole Brooks (126), Cameron Steed (132), Drake Acklin (145), Jordan Williams (152) and Brayden Gilkey (182). The Cardinals dropped only three matches after forfeiting at both 106 and 113 pounds.

Now the Cardinals will shift their focus to postseason wrestling, where they’ll chase down both state championships and dual state championships. And it’ll close out a very unique season for all the wrestlers.