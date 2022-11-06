Cardinals host 5A football playoff opener against McAlester in rematch of last year's title game

It will be a rematch of last year's Class 5A state football title game when defending champion Collinsville hosts McAlester in a playoff opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Sallee Field.

Collinsville captured the 2021 gold ball in a classic battle with McAlester, prevailing 42-35.

"They will be well coached and very motivated to beat the Cardinals," Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said.

Last Thursday, sixth-ranked Collinsville defeated Claremore 28-21 at Sallee Field. The victory enabled the Cardinals (9-1) to clinch second place in District 5A-4.

Seventh-ranked McAlester (8-2), coached by Forrest Mazey. clinched a playoff berth and finished third in District 5A-3 with a 44-6 win over Glenpool last Thursday.

The Buffaloes' only previous two trips to the Tulsa metro this season ended in losses -- 49-0 at top-ranked Coweta and 28-27 at No. 10 Sapulpa. They were ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 for most of the season until losing to Sapulpa two weeks ago.

McAlester's top player is University of Oklahoma commit Erik McCarty, who had a stellar performance against Collinsville last year McCarty, a senior running back/defensive back. had 31 rushes for 268 yards and four touchdowns plus 13 tackles. This season, he has limited by injuries at times but has 1,006 rushing-receiving yards and 18 TDs plus 71 tackles

"He's a special player," Jones said.

Collinsville has won two in a row since its only loss of this season to No. 2 Grove. The regular-season finale against Claremore, which also is a playoff qualifiers, was good preparation for both teams going into the postseason.

"It was a good game, a battle for sure," Jones said. "It could have gone either way."

Up 21-14 at halftime, Collinsville watched Claremore tie the game at 21 midway through the third quarter. But the Cardinals went in front for good on Blake Gilkey’s 14-yard touchdown run with 4:01 left in the third quarter.

From there, both defenses stood strong to keep the game scoreless the rest of the way.

Gilkey scored Collinsville’s first two touchdowns in the first half, and Jack Keith scored on a 6-yard run to give the Cardinals a 21-14 lead with less than two minutes until halftime.

The last time that Collinsville and McAlester met in the first round was in 2012 -- McAlester won 29-9.

"We'll definitely have our hands full," Jones said.

Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this story.