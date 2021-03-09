Cardinals gear up for dual state tourney as top-ranked 5A team

Collinsville has been Class 5A’s best wrestling program for the better part of a decade. The Cardinals have had no problem nabbing state wrestling championships left and right, including winning another this season to make it four straight years with wrestling gold.

But there’s one thing that keeps eluding the Cardinals: a dual state title.

In fact, Collinsville hasn’t prevailed at dual state since 2015, which at the time marked five straight dual state crowns. But since then, Skiatook and Lawton MacArthur have gotten in on the dual state championship act.

The Cardinals, though, will venture into this year’s dual state tournament in Enid as the top-ranked team in 5A. And of course it’s a little out of the ordinary to wrestle dual state after already winning a team championship in Oklahoma City more than a week ago.

“When you normally win a state title as a team or as an individual, the season is over,” said Collinsville coach Wes Harding, whose team went 7-0 in duals this season. “This year is different for all wrestlers that did or did not reach their goals. You have to continue the grind. You have to be mentally tough.”