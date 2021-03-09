Cardinals gear up for dual state tourney as top-ranked 5A team

Collinsville has been Class 5A’s best wrestling program for the better part of a decade. The Cardinals have had no problem nabbing state wrestling championships left and right, including winning another this season to make it four straight years with wrestling gold.
But there’s one thing that keeps eluding the Cardinals: a dual state title.
In fact, Collinsville hasn’t prevailed at dual state since 2015, which at the time marked five straight dual state crowns. But since then, Skiatook and Lawton MacArthur have gotten in on the dual state championship act.
The Cardinals, though, will venture into this year’s dual state tournament in Enid as the top-ranked team in 5A. And of course it’s a little out of the ordinary to wrestle dual state after already winning a team championship in Oklahoma City more than a week ago.
“When you normally win a state title as a team or as an individual, the season is over,” said Collinsville coach Wes Harding, whose team went 7-0 in duals this season. “This year is different for all wrestlers that did or did not reach their goals. You have to continue the grind. You have to be mentally tough.”
The Cardinals will put their mental toughness to the test on Friday at the Stride Bank Center. In the opening round, Collinsville will take on No. 8 Guthrie at 9:30 a.m. Duncan and Coweta will face off on the same side of the bracket, the semifinals will take place at 11 a.m., and the championship dual will be at 1 p.m.
But Harding only has his sights set on Guthrie right now.
“We all have to show up with a full team, and right now that goes day by day,” Harding said. “I try to never look ahead. Our toughest dual will be the first, and we will just see how it works out.”
And he made sure to point out: “One dual at a time.”