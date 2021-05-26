Cardinals excited to be preparing for 2021 football season

COLLINSVILLE -- Six months after losing in the Class 5A semifinals, Collinsville players and coaches are excited to be back practicing for the upcoming season.

"We just picked up where we left off," Collinsville quarterback Andrew Carney said after a spring practice session.

This spring is a lot different for the Cardinals and all other high school football teams across the state after last year's spring practice was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can hit somebody now," Cardinals center Cannon Howard said with a smile.

Cardinals coach Kevin Jones is glad that spring practice can held this year.

"Just to be able to be out here and be with the guys is great," Jones said. "Just thinking about this time last spring, still being in quarantine, for me it was depressing not to be able to be around the kids and do what we do.

"This spring has been awesome. We have some holes to fill on both sides of the ball but we really do have a good core of guys coming back. We’re way ahead of where we started last summer."