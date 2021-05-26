Cardinals excited to be preparing for 2021 football season

COLLINSVILLE -- Six months after losing in the Class 5A semifinals, Collinsville players and coaches are excited to be back practicing for the upcoming season.
"We just picked up where we left off," Collinsville quarterback Andrew Carney said after a spring practice session.
This spring is a lot different for the Cardinals and all other high school football teams across the state after last year's spring practice was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I can hit somebody now," Cardinals center Cannon Howard said with a smile.
Cardinals coach Kevin Jones is glad that spring practice can held this year.
"Just to be able to be out here and be with the guys is great," Jones said. "Just thinking about this time last spring, still being in quarantine, for me it was depressing not to be able to be around the kids and do what we do.
"This spring has been awesome. We have some holes to fill on both sides of the ball but we really do have a good core of guys coming back. We’re way ahead of where we started last summer."
The Cardinals went 11-0 last year before falling 45-28 to champion Midwest City Carl Albert. It was impressive that the Cardinals enjoyed so much success without having spring football considering that Andrew Carney was in his first year as the starting quarterback, leading receiver Oscar Hammond was in his first season starting on the varsity and Collinsville was using a new offensive approach.
Many other teams in similar situations struggled, especially early in the season, but the Cardinals didn't.
"I think that's a credit to our kids," Jones said. "We have a lot of highly motivated smart kids and it's a big credit to our coaches, who got them ready. Without spring ball or 7-on-7 during the summer, it worked out a lot better than I though it could or would."
Carney accounted for 3,419 yards and 50 TDs. He completed 96-of-162 passes for 1,679 yards with 23 TDs and two interceptions. Carney carried 175 times for 1,740 yards and 27 TDs. He's looking for an even productive season in 2021.
"Our goal (in the preseason) is to push each other to be the best we can be," Carney said.
Hammond had 34 catches for 828 yards and 12 touchdowns.
"I'm a lot more comfortable and confident, I learned a lot," Hammond said.
Brayden Gilkey, a running back/linebacker, rushed for 1,143 yards and 11 TDs last season.
"We’ve picked up where we left off," Gilkey said. "We can keep moving forward instead of having to restart and do it again. We’re just going to keep going because all the main players stayed and we’re able to keep going."
Last year's success can be a springboard for even a better season.
"Getting a taste of it makes you want it more," Gilkey said. "We've got to compete with ourselves because if we don’t push each other, nobody is going to push us. I am hoping in the weight room and everywhere we’re always pushing each other."
Howard added, "We want it more this year after getting so close."