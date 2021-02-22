Cardinals cruising through regional wrestling tournaments

CLAREMORE -- Regional wrestling tournaments are only halfway completed, but Collinsville is already dominating the Class 5A East Regional.

Recent inclement weather forced regional tournaments to split competition over two days with the first seven weights being wrestled on the first day. And of those seven weights, the Cardinals claimed five first-place championships: Canon Acklin (106 pounds), Clay Gates (113), Cole Brooks (126), Cameron Steed (132) and Drake Acklin (145).

At 106, Canon Acklin went 3-0 with a 7-1 win over Pryor’s James Peach in the finals.

Gates claimed his championship by never needing a second period. Gates went 3-0 and pinned Tahlequah’s Levi Perry at 1:21 in the title match.

Brooks also dominated his way to a championship with two tech fall wins and by pinning Glenpool’s Mike Edwards at 5:57 in the championship match.

Steed went 3-0 with all three victories by fall, including a pin of Pryor’s Bryce Kegley at 1:27 in the finals.

At 145, Drake Acklin went 3-0 and knocked off Tahlequah’s Angel Quezada with a 13-5 major decision in the finals.