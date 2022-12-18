Cardinals basketball teams go into holiday break on winning note

Zac Brown enjoyed a big week as Collinsville's boys basketball team split four games going into the holiday break.

Brown, a 6-9 junior center, averaged 21.8 points during the week.

In Tulsa Memorial's Veterans Arena Invitational, Brown had 58 points to help the Cardinals finish the event with two wins after losing the opener 53-42 to Greenwood (Arkansas).

On Friday, Brown scored 18 in a 68-29 victory over the OKC Knight. He had 24 against Greenwood a night earlier. On Saturday, Brown scored 16 as Collinsville edged NOAH 52-50.

Midway through the fourth quarter against NOAH, Kobe Bailey's tiebreaking basket gave Collinsville (4-4) a 44-42 lead it didn't relinquish. Bailey's layup with 2:07 left increased the Cardinals' lead to 50-47.

NOAH's Baylor Bell, who had 17 points, sank a 3 with 39.8 seconds left to cut Collinsville's lead to 51-50. Six seconds later, Bailey made 1-of-2 free throws. NOAH (5-5) missed a pressured 3-pointer as time expired.

Collinsville's week began with a 65-58 loss against Claremore despite Brown's 29 points.

The Cardinals trailed 29-16 at the 5:22 mark of the second quarter but narrowed the gap to just 47-46 early in the final frame, but never caught Claremore.

The Zebras went on a 9-2 run, before a dunk from Brown made it 56-50 with 4:13 remaining.

Nick Scyrkels eventually drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 61-58 with 1:42 left. Claremore, however, got the last four points for the final margin.

Collinsville's girls, in its last game before the holiday break, defeated Claremore 70-39. The Lady Cardinals (2-3) had four double-figure scorers: Brie Smith 18, Kate Reid 13, Hayden McDowell and Abbey Stamper 10 apiece. Hope Bump paced the Lady Zebras with 15 points.

"We shared the ball well and had a bunch of assists," said Collinsville coach Janson Hightower. "Hope is a really good player. The game plan was to make it difficult for her. We had two or three players rotate in on her and they all did a good job."

Collinsville has led at halftime in all five games. Hightower believes his team has shown improvement with each appearance though.

"I like our kids," said Hightower. "They are young but coachable. They care about basketball and each other. The hope is to be in a really good spot once the playoffs come around."

The Lady Cardinals' next action will be in the KSA Holiday Classic on Dec. 27-29 in Kisssimmee, Florida, while the boys team won't play again until visiting\ Glenpool on Jan. 3.