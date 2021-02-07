Bryce Journee, E. J. Lewis spark sixth-ranked Owasso past No. 11 Broken Arrow 60-53

Bryce Journee and E. J. Lewis sparked sixth-ranked Owasso past No. 11 Broken Arrow 60-53 in a battle of Class 6A rivals Saturday night.

Journee had 13 points, despite missing some time with a cut on his left cheek. Lewis just missed double figures with nine points, but did a great job of handling the ball on offense while also playing stout defense.

"Bryce was strong tonight," said Owasso head coach Brian Montonati. "The toughness he showed was outstanding. E. J. is the one that really makes our team go."

The Rams (14-2) built a 50-42 after a 3-pointer from Journee midway through the fourth quarter. The Tigers (11-6) rallied though to force a 51-51 tie with just over two minutes left.

Owasso took the lead for good, however, on a conventional 3-point play from Kyler Mann with 1:47 remaining. Mann had a double-double, 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Lewis converted a layup after a steal with 45 seconds to play. Trenton Ellison, who finished with 10 points, and Lewis then each made a pair of free throws late for added insurance.

"We have a lot of respect for Broken Arrow," said Montonati. "For us to come out and get a win was very important. It's a confidence booster and solidifies the fact that we are a contender."