Broken Arrow edges Owasso in volleyball thriller

BROKEN ARROW -- The latest volleyball chapter between Owasso and Broken Arrow saw the two teams go the distance.

In the end, the fourth-ranked Tigers prevailed over the No. 7 Rams 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 19-25, 15-13 in a key Class 6A battle Thursday night.

The two schools met three previous times during the season in tournament action. They split a pair of contests at the Broken Arrow tournament last month.

The Rams won the first match 2-0 in the 3-set round robin portion. The Tigers, however, took the rematch in the championship, prevailing 15-12 in the decisive fifth set.

Broken Arrow came out on top in the other meeting at the Kelley tournament two weeks ago, again going the distance in three sets in round robin play.

Things didn't look good early for the Rams (16-11) as the Tigers (22-6) won the opening two sets fairly comfortably.

Owasso, however, fought back and took the next two sets to force the winner-take-all final stanza.

Neither team was able to gain more than a one point advantage until the Rams went up 11-9 after an ace from Brooklyn Rhodes and kill from Carley Butler.

Broken Arrow answered with the next two points, courtesy of a kill and a block by Emma Stubbs. Butler countered with another kill on the ensuing point.

Grace Marshall responded with a kill for the Tigers, but Jada Bishop answered with a kill of her own to put Owasso ahead 13-12.

Broken Arrow got the final three points, however, on kills from Stubbs, Ainsley Hopkins, and Lauren Harms to escape with the victory.

"Kudos to Broken Arrow," said Owasso coach Meg Kannett. "They're such a great team and we fought toe to toe with them in that last set. I don't know if either team hardly made any mistakes, which makes a great match."

The Rams held a 4-3 lead early in the first set, but the Tigers answered with five consecutive points and stayed in front the remainder of the frame.

Owasso started fast in the second as well, jumping out to a 4-1 advantage. Anna Sweeney, Kiya Coleman, Madeline Fenner all aided that early lead.

The last tie of the second set came at 6-6. Broken Arrow took control from that point and built a pair of 11-point margins (22-11 and 23-12).

The Rams were able to fight off four set points thanks to some solid serving from Kirsten Harper and nice defense from Bishop.

Owasso carried over some of that momentum in the third set, although it didn't appear that way as the Tigers opened the frame with the first three points.

The Rams countered with the next five points and never trailed again in the stanza. Derika Baker served well and Butler had some key blocks in the set.

Owasso scored the first three points of the fourth set and stayed ahead from there. The advantage grew to as much as 20-11.

Broken Arrow tried to make things interesting, scoring the next five points, but the Rams held on thanks to solid all-around team play.

That set the stage for the drama of the final set. Things were tight throughout, but in the end Owasso came up just a little short of completing the comeback.

"I absolutely cannot be disappointed with our girls tonight," said Kannett. "They fought so hard. We could have easily given up after being down 2-0 but they dug in and showed a lot of heart. They worked through some adversity, and trusted one another. I am so proud of them."