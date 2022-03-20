Brennan Phillips' 1-hit shutout highlights Rams' first half of Florida trip

Owasso lefty Brennan Phillips tossed a one-hit shutout to win a pitching duel of major college signees in the second game of the Rams' baseball trip to Florida last week.

Phillips walked two and struck out nine in a 3-0 win over George Jenkins High School on Thursday in Lakeland. The Oklahoma State signee threw 52 of 82 pitches for strikes.

It was a scoreless game until the seventh when the Rams broke through against Jacksonville signee Aidan Kelley, who struck out 14 through six innings and allowed only two hits. Kelley, after 106 pitches, was pulled following a leadoff walk to Zach Burnes.

Tyler Williams relieved Kelley and allowed a single to Branden Floyd before giving up three walks that led to three runs. Markus Mirabal drew a bases-loaded walk and Phillips drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt.

Phillips and Noah Smallwood had the only hits off Kelley. Brandon Middleton had the only hit off Phillips, who has started the season 3-0 with 19 shutout innings.

Owasso opened the trip a day earlier with a 16-0 win over Osceola as Jackson Smith had two homers and four RBIs. The Rams scored four in the first inning, eight in the second and four in the fifth as they run-ruled the Kowboys.

On Friday, the Rams defeated Lakeland's Santa Fe Catholic 5-1. Kyndon Lovell pitched five no-hit innings to pick up the win.

After starting the season with 10 consecutive wins and the trip with three, the Rams suffered their first loss, 4-1, against Lake Wells on Saturday as they managed only one hit off Parker Brown, who threw a complete game.

Owasso, after playing in the Dan Giannini Memorial Classic in Lakeland on Monday through Wednesday, will return to Oklahoma and play at Putnam North on March 28 before hosting the Panthers on March 29.