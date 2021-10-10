Brayden Gilkey powers Cardinals past Zebras

COLLINSVILLE -- Once Brayden Gilkey shifted into high gear, there was no stopping the Collinsville senior running back.

Gilkey erupted for three second-quarter touchdowns, before adding a fourth score in the second half, on his way to a game-high 200 yards rushing as the top-ranked and unbeaten Cardinals sprinted past Claremore 27-3 in a District 5A-4 matchup Friday night at Sallee Field.

Collinsville (6-0, 3-0 district) started slowly, turning the ball over deep in its own territory on two of its first three possessions allowing the Zebras (1-5, 1-2) to grab an early 3-0 lead on a 43-yard field goal off the foot of placekicker Hunter Wood.

From there, though, the Cardinals offense got untracked with Gilkey being the go-to guy.

Following Claremore’s field goal, Gilkey capped an 80-yard, eight-play drive by rumbling the final 24 yard for his first TD of the evening in the opening minute of the second quarter to give the Cardinals the lead for good.

Later in the quarter he would add touchdown jaunts of 20 and 10 yards as Collinsville moved in front 20-3 at halftime.

In the first half, Gilkey rushed for 130 yards on 14 carries with his final two totes both going for touchdowns.