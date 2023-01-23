Bill Haisten: A 37-point/MVP statement by Owasso freshman Jalen Montonati

In four consecutive seasons, the Owasso boys’ program has been on the Bill Hanson Memorial tournament bracket at Pittsburg (Kansas) High School. Before last week’s return to Pittsburg, there had been a third-place finish and two championship-game losses.

In the 2022 title game, an Overland Park, Kansas, team — Blue Valley Northwest — rocked Owasso by 20 points.

There was a championship rematch on Saturday evening, and this time Owasso prevailed 55-47 on the strength of a statement performance by 6-foot-7 ninth-grader Jalen Montonati.

Montonati’s Pittsburg weekend feels like his first big step toward becoming a renowned, decorated and heavily recruited basketball athlete.

After the Rams trailed 25-23 at halftime, Montonati scored 26 of Owasso’s 30 second-half points. Against a Blue Valley Northwest squad ranked No. 5 in Kansas Class 6A, he finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds.

In 28 minutes against Blue Valley Northwest defenders like 6-6 Landon Braun (the brother of former Kansas star Christian Braun), Montonati was 9-of-14 on shots from the field overall. He was 4-of-5 on 3-pointers and 15-of-17 on free throws. He left Kansas with a nice souvenir — a plaque commemorating him as having been the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

While one player can score 37 points in a game, one player can’t guard the opponent’s five guys. Defensively, Owasso had a sensational three days in Pittsburg.

In the opening round, the Rams crushed Wichita West 74-28. The Pioneers shot 18% from the field. Montonati scored 20 points and senior Brandon Mann 17 in that one.

In a 63-40 semifinal triumph over the Pittsburg Dragons, Montonati had 15 points and Mann 12.

In the championship contest, Owasso and Blue Valley Northwest were tied at 38-38 through three periods. During the fourth quarter, Montonati outscored the Huskies 15-9. During a span of nearly seven minutes, Blue Valley Northwest did not convert on a field goal.

Owasso has recovered from a rocky December and takes a five-game win streak to Muskogee’s beautiful new fieldhouse on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, the Rams were unranked. Last week, they were 20th in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s Class 6A poll. This week, I expected Owasso to be no worse than 12th in the 32-team 6A classification. Instead, the Rams are 19th.

Owasso is a lot better than 19th. Some of the voting coaches must not have been aware of Montonati’s 37-point Saturday night and Owasso’s roll through the Pittsburg field.

The 6A top five: Unbeaten Broken Arrow continues its run at No. 1, followed by defending state champion Edmond North, Putnam City North, Westmoore and Choctaw. Bixby is seventh and Booker T. Washington is eighth.

The Owasso head coach is former Oklahoma State big man Brian Montonati. He stands 6-foot-10. Jalen is expected to top out at 6-10. When he arrives at that height, Jalen will be armed with guard skills and a complete offensive tool kit.

Brian had no idea that his son had scored 37 points until he glanced at the scorebook in the postgame locker room.

“I knew Jalen was scoring well, but 37? I had no clue,” Brian said. “You get so locked into the game that you have no idea on stuff like that. When I saw the book, I was like ‘holy cow.’ ”

As a 15-year-old, Jalen already has offers from OSU and the University of Tulsa. It is expected that there will be offers from OU and Arkansas. Kansas’ Bill Self likely will get involved. A Kentucky assistant contacted Brian Montonati on Saturday night.

With regard to varsity-level confidence and aggression, might the Blue Valley Northwest game have been a springboard to the next chapter in Jalen’s development?

“Jalen had 25 against Bixby and had 20 a few times, but the Blue Valley game was different,” Brian said. “He looked a lot more comfortable. We talk about this all the time: getting to your spots and getting to the free-throw line. He did a great job of that.”

For the season overall, Jalen’s per-game averages are 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Mann and senior point guard EJ Lewis combine for an additional 22 points per game. Boden Williams also is a freshman starter and an eight-scorer.

Bixby senior Parker Friedrichsen has signed with Notre Dame and is the best pure scorer in the Tulsa area. The mechanics on his 3-point shot are smooth and perfect.

Jalen seems destined to succeed Friedrichsen as Tulsa’s most lethal offensive player, and Jalen may be the area’s most potent ninth-grader since Verdigris’ Rotnei Clarke in 2004-05.

As a freshman, Clarke had a 35-point playoff total against Pawhuska. He finished that season with a 20-point average and on the first team of the Tulsa World’s All-Metro squad. Jalen’s 2022-23 season looks like Rotnei’s 2004-05.

Former Oral Roberts guard Steve Bontrager is Jalen’s personal instructor on skills and shooting. After Jalen averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds for an undefeated Owasso eighth-grade team, Bontrager said, “He’s the best eighth-grade player I’ve ever worked with. He does everything well. You’ve got to see this kid. You won’t believe it.”

On Saturday night, Bontrager called to discuss Jalen’s first signature game in varsity basketball.

“He shot the ball really well,” Bontrager said, “but I can’t believe he missed two free throws.”

Bontrager laughed as he made reference to the free throws, but Jalen Montonati is on a level at which great expectations are his reality.