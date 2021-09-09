Big rivalry games for Rams, Cardinals in the works for Friday

Friday’s high school football schedule includes big rivalry games for Owasso and Collinsville.

Owasso will host Broken Arrow at 7:30 p.m. in the Folds Of Honor Patriot Bowl sponsored by Jim Glover Auto Family. Owasso won last year’s meeting, 32-6, as Cole Adams caught two touchdown passes from Austin Havens, who ran for another TD.

A strong rivalry becomes even more interesting this year as Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship coaches for the first time against his son, Josh Blankenship, who was hired as Broken Arrow’s head coach in January.

These teams combined to win three consecutive Class 6AI state titles from 2017-19. The Patriot Bowl celebrates the service and sacrifice of U.S. heroes and raises money to provide scholarships for families of service members who have been killed or wounded.

Owasso has won three in a row over the Tigers, but Broken Arrow has won 12 of the past 17 meetings, including a two-game sweep in 2018.

At Collinsville, the Cardinals will host this year’s edition of the Highway 20 rivalry against Skiatook at 7 p.m.