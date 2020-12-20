Basketball recap: Owasso nabs win over Jenks with 78-46 victory at Frontier Valley Conference

Owasso

Class 6A No. 11 Owasso blew the doors off Jenks with a 78-46 victory over the Trojans in Frontier Valley Conference play last week.

The Rams jumped in front with a 14-4 first quarter and the lead ballooned to 40-16 at halftime, thanks to outscoring Jenks 26-12 in the second period.

For good measure, Owasso outscored Jenks 19-16 and 19-14 in the final two quarters.

Leading the way for Owasso was Kyler Mann and Trenton Ellison with 19 points apiece for the Rams. Bryce Journee added 11 points and EJ Lewis had 10 points.

The Owasso girls suffered losses to both Jenks and Booker T. Washington last week. The Rams dropped a 56-46 game to Jenks and a 66-46 loss to Booker T. Washington.

Collinsville

Both Collinsville teams were set to play at Grove and at Pryor last week, but the games were postponed. Pryor and Grove are both on the schedule later in the season, but a makeup date for the away games has yet to be determined.

Rejoice Christian