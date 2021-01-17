Basketball recap: Owasso girls fall to BA; Collinsville boys add victory over Oologah

Owasso
The Owasso girls fell in games at home Friday against Broken Arrow (66-64) and at Bixby (88-31) on Saturday. The Owasso boys were unable to play the same opponents due to COVID-19 issues.
The loss to the Lady Tigers was a heartbreaker for the Lady Rams (1-10). Owasso trailed 39-35 at the half, but responded to take a 56-48 lead after three periods. Broken Arrow, however, was able to rally in the final stanza.
Collinsville 58, Oologah 56 (boys)
Oologah: 15; 17; 11; 13--56
Collinsville: 15; 19; 14; 10--58
Oologah (4-3): Garrison 29, Ryan 18, Marshall 9
Collinsville (4-3): Scyrkels 19, Buoy 14, Meacham 7, Schlomann 6, McDaniel 5, Hammond 4, Herald 3
Collinsville 67, Oologah 33 (girls)
Oologah: 2; 13; 9; 9--33
Collinsville:18; 8; 20; 21--67
Oologah (5-4): Martin 7, Thomas 7, Standerford 7, Dixon 4, Hill 3, Runner 2, Parks 2, Parker 1
Collinsville (5-5): Stamper 19, C. White 11, Meadows 8, Ellis 7, Henley 6, Smith 5, Gregory 3, Gift 3, Wickman 2, LeClerq 2, Carlile 1