Basketball recap: Owasso girls fall to BA; Collinsville boys add victory over Oologah

The Owasso girls fell in games at home Friday against Broken Arrow (66-64) and at Bixby (88-31) on Saturday. The Owasso boys were unable to play the same opponents due to COVID-19 issues.

The loss to the Lady Tigers was a heartbreaker for the Lady Rams (1-10). Owasso trailed 39-35 at the half, but responded to take a 56-48 lead after three periods. Broken Arrow, however, was able to rally in the final stanza.