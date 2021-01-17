 Skip to main content
Basketball recap: Owasso girls fall to BA; Collinsville boys add victory over Oologah

girls basketball

Sophomore Karson Zumwalt pictured during a game in February 2020.

 Owasso Reporter file photo

Owasso

The Owasso girls fell in games at home Friday against Broken Arrow (66-64) and at Bixby (88-31) on Saturday. The Owasso boys were unable to play the same opponents due to COVID-19 issues.

The loss to the Lady Tigers was a heartbreaker for the Lady Rams (1-10). Owasso trailed 39-35 at the half, but responded to take a 56-48 lead after three periods. Broken Arrow, however, was able to rally in the final stanza.

Collinsville 58, Oologah 56 (boys)

Oologah: 15; 17; 11; 13--56

Collinsville: 15; 19; 14; 10--58

Oologah (4-3): Garrison 29, Ryan 18, Marshall 9

Collinsville (4-3): Scyrkels 19, Buoy 14, Meacham 7, Schlomann 6, McDaniel 5, Hammond 4, Herald 3

Collinsville 67, Oologah 33 (girls)

Oologah: 2; 13; 9; 9--33

Collinsville:18; 8; 20; 21--67

Oologah (5-4): Martin 7, Thomas 7, Standerford 7, Dixon 4, Hill 3, Runner 2, Parks 2, Parker 1

Collinsville (5-5): Stamper 19, C. White 11, Meadows 8, Ellis 7, Henley 6, Smith 5, Gregory 3, Gift 3, Wickman 2, LeClerq 2, Carlile 1

