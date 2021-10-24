Andrew Carney, Oscar Hammond lead Collinsville's win over Memorial

Top-ranked Collinville heads into its District 5A-4 home showdown with No. 9 Pryor on Friday night after matching its highest scoring production of the season.

Andrew Carney passed for 221 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Cardinals past visiting Memorial 71-7 last Friday at Sallee Field.

Oscar Hammond hauled in three catches for 129 yards and three touchdowns -- all of which came in the first quarter. Carney found Hammond for TD throws of 6, 63 and 60 yards.

The second quarter featured TD receptions of 29 yards by Cameron Himebraugh and 14 by Zach Stein. Caden Boyd and Payton Stacy also had TD runs of 2 yards apiece before halftime.

Kaden Rush added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Boyd had a 12-yard scoring run in the foruth quarter.

Collinsville improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in 5A-4 while Memorial remained winless. The Cardinals' next opponent, Pryor (7-1, 5-0) is tied for the 5A-4 lead with Collinsville with two games remaining.