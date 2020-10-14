All World football -- Week 6: Owasso's Gage Laney debuts in rankings

Each week, the Tulsa World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players.

Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Owasso’s Gage Laney and Jenks’ Jayden Patrick make their debut in the rankings.

Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:

Emaud Triplett Owasso, LB, Sr. (6)

Triplett had 10 tackles and two sacks in a 34-7 win over Edmond North. In five games, the Army commit has been in on 53 tackles, had three sacks and four QB hurries. He was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.

Gage Laney Owasso, S, Sr. (NR)

For the second consecutive home game, Laney intercepted three passes in the victory over Edmond North. He has nine interceptions for the season and a school-record 17 in his career. A three-year starter, he was the All World readers selection in the preseason as the metro’s top defensive back.

