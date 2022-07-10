All-World baseball: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists
From July 2-3 and 5-10, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in boys soccer, girls soccer, girls golf, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys track and field and girls track and field and baseball.
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for baseball athlete of the year:
Dempsey Gillman
Metro Christian ¦ Sr. ¦ Catcher
Gillman was instrumental to Metro Christian’s success in 2022 as he posted a batting average of .455 with an on-base percentage of .605 in 124 plate appearances. Gillman logged 18 singles and then 22 extra-base hits, including 13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Gillman drove in 39 runs, and he also drew 32 walks while leading the Patriots to a 21-12 record in Class 3A. He also was an All-World first-team football selection as a defensive lineman. Signed with Wichita State, but will instead go the juco route next year to Murray State College after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Jackson Holliday
Stillwater ¦ Sr. ¦ Shortstop
Set the state record for hits in a season with 89 in just 40 games in 2022. Holliday sported a .685 batting average, scored 74 runs and drove in 79 runs. More than half of Holliday’s hits were for extra-base hits with 28 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs. That led a slugging percentage of 1.369 to go along with an on-base percentage of .752. Holliday also used his speed frequently and stole 30 bases and wasn’t thrown out once. He led Stillwater to a 28-12 record during his senior season. Holliday has signed to play at Oklahoma State but is projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming major league baseball draft.
Brennan Phillips
Owasso ¦ Sr. ¦ Pitcher/outfielder
Phillips locked up a quarterfinal victory over Edmond Memorial in the Class 6A quarterfinals, and the Rams would motor through the semifinals and the championship for the state title. Phillips, a lefty, finished the season with an 8-1 record on the mound with a 1.04 earned run average in 67 innings. He recorded 120 strikeouts and only issued 12 walks. At the plate, Phillips posted a .336 batting average with 33 runs scored, 44 runs batted in and 19 extra-base hits, including seven home runs. Phillips has signed to play at Oklahoma State.
Coach of the year
Larry Turner ¦ Owasso
Led the Rams to a 32-8 record and their 14th state title — his 12th in 40 season as the Rams' coach. Has 1,221 career victories.
First team
C: Dempsey Gillman, Metro Christian, Sr.
C: Jack Wilkins, Salina, Jr.
INF: Jackson Holliday, Stillwater, Sr.
INF: Jackson Smith, Owasso, Sr.
INF: Landon Bunch, Collinsville, Sr.
INF: Grayson Childers, Broken Arrow, Jr.
INF: Keaton Campbell, Sand Springs, Sr.
OF: Max Knight, Bixby, Jr.
OF: Kaiden Ashton, Sapulpa, Sr.
OF: Kyndon Lovell, Owasso, Sr.
P: Brennan Phillips, Owasso, Sr.
P: Jackson Farrell, Owasso, Soph.
P: Si Collins, Pryor, Jr.
P: Jack James, Jenks, Sr.
UTIL: Jadyn McNealey, Union, Sr.
UTIL: Jackson Archambeau, Bishop Kelley, Jr.
UTIL: Lane Bledsoe, Bristow, Jr.
UTIL: Logan Tibbett, Jenks, Jr.
UTIL: Kyle Robert, Victory Christian, Sr.
UTIL: Cody Bressie, Verdigris, Sr.
Honorable mention
Adair: Lane Jackson, Nate Ratcliff, Cale Winfrey
Bartlesville: Bradee Riddon, Harrison Clark, Eric Olenberger, Brenden Asher, Zeb Henry
Beggs: Braden Gable, Andrew Duclos
Bishop Kelley: Andrew Talburt, Reid Jones, Eric Thompson, Will Benton, Devyn Trujillo
Bixby: Cooper Moore, Barrick Leu, Jack Williams, Jake Wolfinbarger, Owen Bailor, Cole Abbott, Landon Lee, Hudson Vaughn, Kaden Wright
Booker T. Washington: Joe Ijams, Jesse Slimp, Ethan Robinson
Bristow: Chase Gordon, Cord Dobrinski
Broken Arrow: Landon Flusche, Jaxon Gregory, Kade Matthews, Cooper Bates, Cody Banks, Hayden Billingsley, Alex Spencer
Chouteau: Andy Hill, Taj Chavez, Nick Lunsford, Brett Gwartney, Reed Asche
Claremore: Gannon Sherl
Cleveland: Kyler Kauk
Collinsville: Cage Edgmon, Braden Keith, John Masingale, Chayse Schlomann, Will Thetford
Dewar: Jameson Ross
Edison: Meggedo Janowski, Tylor Wills, Sam Slagle, Oliver Falvey, Trevor Turnbull, Brayden Hyams, Noah Baker
Fort Gibson: Grant Edwards
Hilldale: Evan Smith, Kielton Siedlik
Holland Hall: Josh Holt, Kendyn Fredieu
Inola: Cason Thomas
Jenks: Korben Sponsler, Jaxon McAuliff, Chandler Fowler, Ty Walls
Kellyville: Landon Volner
Kiefer: Ryan Henson
Liberty: Payton Redding
Lincoln Christian: Max Brown, Logan Farris, Hayden Cordova, Logan Isbell
Locust Grove: Cayson King, Jayden Rose
Metro Christian: Drew Huff, J.R. Williams, Brady Shackleford
Muskogee: Jayden Bell, Dale Grant
Oologah: AJ Streater, Kaden Smith, Teagin Nelson, Adam Earnhardt, JoJo Griswold
Owasso: Solomon Skalnik, Zach Burnes, Cole Deason, Bennett Flanary, Jaden Johannesen, Jake Morrow
Pryor: Brunk Gray, Ty Conssen, Josh Gore, Aden Parker, Stephen Osborne, Nate Silkey, Bryce Ward, Blake Raglin, Landon Desautell
Rejoice Christian: Ryan Stockton
Salina: Treyton Bailey, Payton Burns, Greg Willis, Conner Johnson
Sand Springs: Ty Pennington, Gabe Glenn, John Keim
Sapulpa: Alejandro Diaz, Connor Burch, Logan Rains
Skiatook: Calan Gummere, Brody Gee, Ethan Porter, Riley King, Ben Jeffries
Sperry: Dylan Whiteley, Dakota Angielski
Union: Rhett Rogers, Bobby Lewis, Brody Briggs, Preston Petty, Gage Arthur, Ben Flusche, Hudson Birch, TJ King, Tatum Hayworth, Canyon Keller
Verdigris: Evan Anderson, Jax Ryan, Luke Zafares, Reese Roller
Victory Christian: Jordan Myers, Issac King, Bradyn Strickland, Aiden O’Malley, Will Goodwin, Easton Martin, Gabe Miles, Jake Butterfield
Wagoner: Trey Wood, Eli Stevens, Zane Cory
How the team was picked
Nominations were accepted from coaches within the All-World area and all players (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were considered. The All-World area is represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also includes schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more within 75 miles of Tulsa. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Previous winners
Player of the year
2021: Brennan Phillips, Owasso
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Bryce Osmond, Jenks
2018: Ryan Gendron, Bishop Kelley
2017: Brett Standlee, Jenks
2016: Peyton Battenfield, Verdigris
2015: Trevor McCutchin, Owasso
2014: Bryce Carter, Cascia Hall
2013: Austin O’Brien, Owasso
2012: Jarrard Poteete, Hilldale
2011: Dylan Bundy, Owasso
2010: Wade Ambrose, Union
2009: Austin Kirk, Owasso
2008: Bobby Bundy, Sperry; and Mark Ginther, Jenks
2007: Pete Kozma, Owasso
2006: Jeff Scardino, Bishop Kelley
2005: Brad Glenn, Union
Pitcher of the year
2017-21: Award combined with player of the year.
2016: Gabe Rodery, Verdigris
2015: Josh Limes, Bishop Kelley
2014: Carson LaRue, Dewey
2013: Zach Jackson, Berryhill
2012: Jacob Evans, Broken Arrow
2011: Archie Bradley, Broken Arrow
2010: Dylan Bundy, Owasso
2009: Dylan Bundy, Sperry
2008: Brian Flynn, Owasso
2007: Dean Green, Berryhill
2006: Chris Armstrong, Owasso
2005: Brett Bollman, Claremore
Coach of the year
2021: Justin Timmerman, Jenks
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Gerald Osborne, Pryor
2018: Brian Begnel, Bishop Kelley; and Shawn Newkirk, Union
2017: Pat Foster, Metro Christian
2016: Darron Replogle, NOAH
2015: Larry Turner, Owasso
2014: Brian Keith, Verdigris
2013: Brian Hailey, Berryhill; and Larry Turner, Owasso
2012: Brian Keith, Verdigris
2011: Shannon Dobson, Broken Arrow
2010: John Potocnik, B.T. Washington
2009: Bill Fisher, Sperry
2008: Pete Sangirardi, Bixby
2007: Larry Turner, Owasso
2006: Bill Fisher, Sperry
2005: John Potocnik, Booker T. Washington