All-World baseball: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists

The baseball athlete of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at allworldawards.com

From July 2-3 and 5-10, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in boys soccergirls soccergirls golfboys tennis, girls tennis, boys track and field and girls track and field and baseball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for baseball athlete of the year:

Metro Christian's Dempsey Gillman

Dempsey Gillman

Metro Christian ¦ Sr. ¦ Catcher

Gillman was instrumental to Metro Christian’s success in 2022 as he posted a batting average of .455 with an on-base percentage of .605 in 124 plate appearances. Gillman logged 18 singles and then 22 extra-base hits, including 13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Gillman drove in 39 runs, and he also drew 32 walks while leading the Patriots to a 21-12 record in Class 3A. He also was an All-World first-team football selection as a defensive lineman. Signed with Wichita State, but will instead go the juco route next year to Murray State College after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Stillwater's Jackson Holliday 

Jackson Holliday

Stillwater ¦ Sr. ¦ Shortstop

Set the state record for hits in a season with 89 in just 40 games in 2022. Holliday sported a .685 batting average, scored 74 runs and drove in 79 runs. More than half of Holliday’s hits were for extra-base hits with 28 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs. That led a slugging percentage of 1.369 to go along with an on-base percentage of .752. Holliday also used his speed frequently and stole 30 bases and wasn’t thrown out once. He led Stillwater to a 28-12 record during his senior season. Holliday has signed to play at Oklahoma State but is projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming major league baseball draft.

Owasso's Brennan Phillips 

Brennan Phillips

Owasso ¦ Sr. ¦ Pitcher/outfielder

Phillips locked up a quarterfinal victory over Edmond Memorial in the Class 6A quarterfinals, and the Rams would motor through the semifinals and the championship for the state title. Phillips, a lefty, finished the season with an 8-1 record on the mound with a 1.04 earned run average in 67 innings. He recorded 120 strikeouts and only issued 12 walks. At the plate, Phillips posted a .336 batting average with 33 runs scored, 44 runs batted in and 19 extra-base hits, including seven home runs. Phillips has signed to play at Oklahoma State.

Owasso coach Larry Turner 

Coach of the year

Larry Turner ¦ Owasso

Led the Rams to a 32-8 record and their 14th state title — his 12th in 40 season as the Rams' coach. Has 1,221 career victories.

Sand Springs' Keaton Campbell

First team

C: Dempsey Gillman, Metro Christian, Sr.

C: Jack Wilkins, Salina, Jr.

INF: Jackson Holliday, Stillwater, Sr.

INF: Jackson Smith, Owasso, Sr.

INF: Landon Bunch, Collinsville, Sr.

INF: Grayson Childers, Broken Arrow, Jr.

INF: Keaton Campbell, Sand Springs, Sr.

OF: Max Knight, Bixby, Jr.

OF: Kaiden Ashton, Sapulpa, Sr.

OF: Kyndon Lovell, Owasso, Sr.

P: Brennan Phillips, Owasso, Sr.

P: Jackson Farrell, Owasso, Soph.

P: Si Collins, Pryor, Jr.

P: Jack James, Jenks, Sr.

UTIL: Jadyn McNealey, Union, Sr.

UTIL: Jackson Archambeau, Bishop Kelley, Jr.

UTIL: Lane Bledsoe, Bristow, Jr.

UTIL: Logan Tibbett, Jenks, Jr.

UTIL: Kyle Robert, Victory Christian, Sr.

UTIL: Cody Bressie, Verdigris, Sr.

Jenks' Ty Walls 

Honorable mention

Adair: Lane Jackson, Nate Ratcliff, Cale Winfrey

Bartlesville: Bradee Riddon, Harrison Clark, Eric Olenberger, Brenden Asher, Zeb Henry

Beggs: Braden Gable, Andrew Duclos

Bishop Kelley: Andrew Talburt, Reid Jones, Eric Thompson, Will Benton, Devyn Trujillo

Bixby: Cooper Moore, Barrick Leu, Jack Williams, Jake Wolfinbarger, Owen Bailor, Cole Abbott, Landon Lee, Hudson Vaughn, Kaden Wright

Booker T. Washington: Joe Ijams, Jesse Slimp, Ethan Robinson

Bristow: Chase Gordon, Cord Dobrinski

Broken Arrow: Landon Flusche, Jaxon Gregory, Kade Matthews, Cooper Bates, Cody Banks, Hayden Billingsley, Alex Spencer

Chouteau: Andy Hill, Taj Chavez, Nick Lunsford, Brett Gwartney, Reed Asche

Claremore: Gannon Sherl

Cleveland: Kyler Kauk

Collinsville: Cage Edgmon, Braden Keith, John Masingale, Chayse Schlomann, Will Thetford

Dewar: Jameson Ross

Edison: Meggedo Janowski, Tylor Wills, Sam Slagle, Oliver Falvey, Trevor Turnbull, Brayden Hyams, Noah Baker

Fort Gibson: Grant Edwards

Hilldale: Evan Smith, Kielton Siedlik

Holland Hall: Josh Holt, Kendyn Fredieu

Inola: Cason Thomas

Jenks: Korben Sponsler, Jaxon McAuliff, Chandler Fowler, Ty Walls

Kellyville: Landon Volner

Kiefer: Ryan Henson

Liberty: Payton Redding

Lincoln Christian: Max Brown, Logan Farris, Hayden Cordova, Logan Isbell

Locust Grove: Cayson King, Jayden Rose

Metro Christian: Drew Huff, J.R. Williams, Brady Shackleford

Muskogee: Jayden Bell, Dale Grant

Oologah: AJ Streater, Kaden Smith, Teagin Nelson, Adam Earnhardt, JoJo Griswold

Owasso: Solomon Skalnik, Zach Burnes, Cole Deason, Bennett Flanary, Jaden Johannesen, Jake Morrow

Pryor: Brunk Gray, Ty Conssen, Josh Gore, Aden Parker, Stephen Osborne, Nate Silkey, Bryce Ward, Blake Raglin, Landon Desautell

Rejoice Christian: Ryan Stockton

Salina: Treyton Bailey, Payton Burns, Greg Willis, Conner Johnson

Sand Springs: Ty Pennington, Gabe Glenn, John Keim

Sapulpa: Alejandro Diaz, Connor Burch, Logan Rains

Skiatook: Calan Gummere, Brody Gee, Ethan Porter, Riley King, Ben Jeffries

Sperry: Dylan Whiteley, Dakota Angielski

Union: Rhett Rogers, Bobby Lewis, Brody Briggs, Preston Petty, Gage Arthur, Ben Flusche, Hudson Birch, TJ King, Tatum Hayworth, Canyon Keller

Verdigris: Evan Anderson, Jax Ryan, Luke Zafares, Reese Roller

Victory Christian: Jordan Myers, Issac King, Bradyn Strickland, Aiden O’Malley, Will Goodwin, Easton Martin, Gabe Miles, Jake Butterfield

Wagoner: Trey Wood, Eli Stevens, Zane Cory

How the team was picked

Nominations were accepted from coaches within the All-World area and all players (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were considered. The All-World area is represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also includes schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more within 75 miles of Tulsa. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Pete Kozma 

Previous winners

Player of the year

2021: Brennan Phillips, Owasso

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Bryce Osmond, Jenks

2018: Ryan Gendron, Bishop Kelley

2017: Brett Standlee, Jenks

2016: Peyton Battenfield, Verdigris

2015: Trevor McCutchin, Owasso

2014: Bryce Carter, Cascia Hall

2013: Austin O’Brien, Owasso

2012: Jarrard Poteete, Hilldale

2011: Dylan Bundy, Owasso

2010: Wade Ambrose, Union

2009: Austin Kirk, Owasso

2008: Bobby Bundy, Sperry; and Mark Ginther, Jenks

2007: Pete Kozma, Owasso

2006: Jeff Scardino, Bishop Kelley

2005: Brad Glenn, Union

Pitcher of the year

2017-21: Award combined with player of the year.

2016: Gabe Rodery, Verdigris

2015: Josh Limes, Bishop Kelley

2014: Carson LaRue, Dewey

2013: Zach Jackson, Berryhill

2012: Jacob Evans, Broken Arrow

2011: Archie Bradley, Broken Arrow

2010: Dylan Bundy, Owasso

2009: Dylan Bundy, Sperry

2008: Brian Flynn, Owasso

2007: Dean Green, Berryhill

2006: Chris Armstrong, Owasso

2005: Brett Bollman, Claremore

Coach of the year

2021: Justin Timmerman, Jenks

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Gerald Osborne, Pryor

2018: Brian Begnel, Bishop Kelley; and Shawn Newkirk, Union

2017: Pat Foster, Metro Christian

2016: Darron Replogle, NOAH

2015: Larry Turner, Owasso

2014: Brian Keith, Verdigris

2013: Brian Hailey, Berryhill; and Larry Turner, Owasso

2012: Brian Keith, Verdigris

2011: Shannon Dobson, Broken Arrow

2010: John Potocnik, B.T. Washington

2009: Bill Fisher, Sperry

2008: Pete Sangirardi, Bixby

2007: Larry Turner, Owasso

2006: Bill Fisher, Sperry

2005: John Potocnik, Booker T. Washington

