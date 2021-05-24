All-State baseball honors for Owasso's Brody Green, Collinsville's Conner Duncan

Owasso shortstop Brody Green and Collinsville infielder Conner Duncan have been selected to the Large East roster for the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State Games.
The Large School (Classes 6A-5A) game is scheduled at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The 4A-3A game is at 1 p.m., and small-school game is at 7 p.m.
Green and Duncan helped lead their teams to state tournament berths. Green batted .385 with 26 RBIs. He led Owasso hitters with six homers, 16 doubles, four triples and 46 runs. Green also had a team-high two saves.