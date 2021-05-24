 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-State baseball honors for Owasso's Brody Green, Collinsville's Conner Duncan
0 comments

All-State baseball honors for Owasso's Brody Green, Collinsville's Conner Duncan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Owasso shortstop Brody Green and Collinsville infielder Conner Duncan have been selected to the Large East roster for the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State Games.

The Large School (Classes 6A-5A) game is scheduled at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The 4A-3A game is at 1 p.m., and small-school game is at 7 p.m.

Green and Duncan helped lead their teams to state tournament berths. Green batted .385 with 26 RBIs. He led Owasso hitters with six homers, 16 doubles, four triples and 46 runs. Green also had a team-high two saves.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News