6A state softball: Owasso falls in extra innings in championship game

“I can’t say enough about what Riley Sharp has done the last three days,” Southmoore coach Jason Lingo said. “She’s our nine-hole because I think she’s a second leadoff. … From hitting a game-tying home run yesterday (in a 2-1, eight-inning semifinal win over Edmond Deer Creek) to what she did tonight, I couldn’t be more proud.

“I’m fortunate as a coach … When Southmoore opened, we came to a district that I didn’t know much about. I didn’t know their prowess in softball. We learned how quick how important it is. In our city, we have a ton of kids who buy into the sport of softball from a very young age. They live it every single day.”

Tallen Edwards, Southmoore’s leadoff batter, led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run over the right-center field fence, then hit a triple that scored Sharp in the second inning to make it 2-0.

Shaw – who hit the decisive home run Friday in a semifinal win over Edmond Memorial – was hit by a pitch by Southmoore starter Brinly Maples in the first inning and although she pitched the second, she exited the game after that and Lauren St. John went the rest of the way in the circle for the Rams.