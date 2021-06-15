 Skip to main content
5 Rams help lead East to Class 6A All-State soccer sweep
Owasso’s Chloe Wilkins battles a Capitol Hill player for possession at Owasso Stadium in April 2019.

 Owasso Reporter file photo

MIDWEST CITY — For Owasso forward Chloe Wilkins, playing in the Oklahoma Soccer Association’s All-State Games last week was a valuable experience.

Wilkins said it gave her a taste of next-level competition, noting a higher-than-usual completion rate. She is headed to Northern Oklahoma College.

“It definitely opens your eyes,” Wilkins said, “because normally, normal games, little mistakes don’t matter, and it opens my eyes to those mistakes I need to work on, because at that next level, everyone’s going to be this good.”

Wilkins and four other graduates of Owasso’s soccer program helped the East sweep the West in the Class 6A games. Owasso also was represented by Cierra Gann, a Robert Morris University-bound defender, in the East’s 1-0 win in the girls game at Midwest City Carl Albert.

In the East’s 3-0 win in the boys game, Union’s Miguel Torres scored once and assisted on another goal. Owasso had three players in the game — keeper Keaton Rasmussen, midfielder Caleb Birkenfield and Oklahoma Wesleyan-bound midfielder Austin Smith.

On Friday, Jacey Rupe, who had 11 career goals and four assists at Collinsville, represented the Cardinals and helped the East defeat the West 6-3 in the 5 girls game. Bishop Kelley’s Liz Campbell scored three goals to lead the East. The East also swept 5A as it won the boys game 3-2.

