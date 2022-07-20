 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 MLB Draft: Owasso’s David Sandlin recruited by Kansas City Royals

Oklahoma Baseball

Oklahoma pitcher David Sandlin (28) during warm-ups before an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Liberty on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla.

 Gary McCullough

State university schools Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts had 21 players drafted after Stillwater High Schooler Jackson Holliday was selected No. 1 overall and OU pitcher Cade Horton went No. 7.

One of the recruits was David Sandlin, who signed on with the Kansas City Royals.

The Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher was selected No. 325 overall in the 11th round by the Royals on Tuesday, July 19.

Sandlin, an Owasso High School graduate, held a 5.59 ERA with 102 strikeouts across 95 innings last season.

In his final start of the season in the College World Series, Sandlin struck out 12 Texas A&M batters in seven innings to send the Sooners to the national championship series.

