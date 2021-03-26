Rams' Brian Montonati honored as Frontier Valley boys coach of the year

Owasso's Brian Montonati is the Frontier Valley Conference boys basketball coach of the year after leading the Rams to the conference title and their first Class 6A state tournament berth since 2015.
Bixby's Xavier Glenn was named as the most valuable player in voting by the league's coaches.
Joining Glenn on the first team are Owasso's Kyler Mann and Caden Fry, Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen, Sand Springs' Marlo Fox and Sapulpa's Jackson Skipper.
Mann, a 6-5 senior, averaged 15.5 points and 11 rebounds. Fry, a 6-7 junior, averaged 14 points and nine rebounds.
ALL-FRONTIER VALLEY CONFERENCE
First team
Xavier Glenn (MVP) and Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby; Caden Fry and Kyler Mann, Owasso; Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; Jackson Skipper, Sapulpa.
Second team
Ben Averitt, Jenks; David Castillo, Bartlesville; Tyler Pinder and Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; Xavier Brown, Muskogee.
Third team
Trent Pierce and AJ Reed, Union; Chase Martin, Jenks; Trenton Ellison, Owasso; Kameron Parker, B.T. Washington.
Coach of the Year - Brian Montonati - Owasso