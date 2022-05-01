Staff column: How did Owasso gets its name?

In 1897, crews dammed a natural spring northeast of Tulsa to form a small lake and supply water to steam engines along the Kansas, Oklahoma Central and Southwestern Railway.

Trains reached a dead end at a small depot about a mile south of the lake, just far enough to meet cattle drives from ranches located along Bird Creek. But the nearest town was called Elm Creek, three miles southeast of the depot, where the earliest settlers built long cabins along a tributary to Bird Creek in 1881.

With the arrival of the railroad, however, the local blacksmith moved his shop to be close to the depot, according to the archives of the Tulsa World. And other business soon followed, including the general store and the post office.

Elm Creek basically split in two, becoming a small town that stretched three miles wide.

The depot part of town got a nickname based on the Osage word "Owasso," meaning "end of the trail” or “the turn around,” referring to the end of the railroad. Then the Elm Creek post office renamed itself on Jan. 24, 1900, effectively changing the name of the whole town to Owasso.

The railroad extended into Tulsa in 1905, and the depot area grew into what is now downtown Owasso while the original Elm Creek settlement, near what is now 66th Street North and North 129th East Avenue, faded away.

But even today, as the town undergoes another growth spurt, Owasso is still in the habit of spreading things out.

The Warren Clinic, for example, is building a $27.5 million heath care facility near 116th Street North and U.S. 169, about six miles north of downtown Owasso.

Meanwhile, Encompass Health Corp. and Ascension St. John have plans for a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital near Owasso High School, about three miles east of downtown. And work has started on a pair of new industrial buildings at Tulasi Commerce Park, about four miles west.

Other Owasso projects include Smith Farm Village, a 35-acre mixed-use development at 96th Street North and Garnett Road, about two miles north of downtown.

And most recently, an Owasso-based real estate company announced plans for a three-story, $5.5 million office building near the Tulsa Tech campus about six miles northeast of downtown.

If all this new development was grouped together, it would look like a whole new town-within-a-town under construction. But this is Owasso. And it has always liked elbow room.

