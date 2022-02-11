Senate review: We need to focus on strengthening, not dismantling, the education system

The 2022 legislative session got underway this past week, and on the first day, we joined our fellow legislators in the House for a joint session to receive the governor’s annual State of the State address.

Education was among the topics he covered during his speech. I’m sure we agree that it is critical for our schools to be the very best they can be, but I strongly disagree with how he envisions that happening. You cannot strengthen our schools by taking away resources. The governor favors various methods, including vouchers, that will reduce the funding going into our public schools and allow those tax dollars to flow to private schools.

Here’s the problem. Our state Constitution mandates that the state of Oklahoma provides a free, public education to every child in the state. While there are families who exercise their right to send their children to private schools or opt for home schooling, at least 90 percent of Oklahoma families send their children to public school. Furthermore, many communities throughout the state, particularly in rural areas, do not have private schools. It simply isn’t an option for them, nor is home-schooling an option for some families, for many reasons.