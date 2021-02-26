Senate review: Utility spikes, EOI exams and distracted driving

What a difference a week makes. We went from subzero temperatures, snow and ice to temperatures reaching into the 60s and 70s in recent days. While I’m sure everyone is glad the weather has improved, we’re going to be dealing with the impact of that storm for a while to come. The huge drop in temperatures led to a spike in energy use, and as a result, higher utility bills will be coming.

The governor, leaders of both chambers, the attorney general and other officials held a press conference at the Capitol this past week to announce they would be working together to mitigate the impact of these utility costs. The attorney general said he’d already begun investigating possible violations of state law aimed at preventing price gouging during an emergency. He’s also called on utilities to pause auto payments and switch to manual payment for customers. I think it would be wise for individual customers to make this switch as well.