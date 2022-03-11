Senate review: Reinstating $5,000 stipend for National Board Certified teachers

It was another busy week in the Senate. While the first month of session focused on committee approval of bills introduced in this chamber, we’ve now shifted to debate and votes in the full Senate.

One of the measures approved this past week was my Senate Bill 80, which is aimed at helping address a worker shortage faced by private security companies. Currently, companies can’t hire someone to work as an unarmed security guard unless they already have their certification from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.

The problem is that many applicants don’t have their certification and can’t afford to spend the money on training and take the time to go through their CLEET classes before they can start getting a paycheck. My legislation will enable security companies to go ahead and hire that individual and allows a 45-day grace period to complete the mandatory training. This bill now moves to the House of Representatives.

This past week, I was happy to welcome some special visitors from our district: Mandy Kennett, who teaches Spanish at the Owasso 8th Grade Center, and Zena Lewis, a geography teacher from the Owasso 7th Grade Center. These professional educators were here asking legislators to reinstate a $5,000 stipend for teachers who have gone above and beyond to receive additional training and expertise to become a National Board Certified Teacher.

In 2013, the Legislature voted to phase out the stipend program to save money. Those already qualified or in the process of getting their certification were to continue receiving this benefit until June 30, 2023. Under the changes previously enacted, those earning their certification after 2013 receive less than $1,200 a year. After June 30, 2023, that’s all anyone with national board certification will receive.

At one point, Oklahoma had one of the highest rankings in the nation for the number of teachers who went that extra mile to become nationally board certified. There are still educators who have participated in this program even after the change in compensation, but in far fewer numbers than in previous years.

Mandy, Zena and other NBCTs were here at the Capitol lobbying for the reinstatement of the full stipend, but unfortunately legislation to do that stalled out in the House. I believe educators who go that extra mile should be better compensated for the time and dedication it takes. It’s disappointing that won’t happen this session.

As our state works to address teacher shortages and find ways to keep our best and brightest teachers here in Oklahoma, I firmly believe restoring this compensation would be a valuable tool.