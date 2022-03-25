Senate review: Public schools need more funding, not less

When you look at the votes on various bills in the Legislature, it’s interesting to note that the vast majority of them are passed with overwhelming, bipartisan approval. If I think a bill will be good for the people I represent here in District 34, I am going to support it, no matter what party the author belongs to. Same thing if I think it’s a bill that’s bad for this district. I will oppose it, no matter what. That’s the job I was sent here to do.

On Wednesday, March 23, we voted on a school voucher bill. As long as I’ve been in the Senate, I’ve been opposed to any legislation that would take money away from public education. We still have many unmet needs in our schools. We’re still losing teachers to other states that pay more, and many are leaving education altogether. We still need to provide greater resources in the classroom. Schools in this district and throughout the state need greater access to technology, including computers, tablets and software. Our schools need more funding, not less.

The bill before us on the floor Wednesday would have taken money from our public schools and funded private schools. I’ve visited with citizens throughout this district, and overwhelmingly people were strongly opposed to this legislation. It was interesting to listen to the debate and watch the votes on this measure; people from both sides of the aisle opposed this bill. Ultimately, it was defeated.

But there was another education bill that came to the floor this last week I wholeheartedly supported. The Oklahoma National Guard Educational Assistance Act, by Sen. Kim David of Porter, would cover resident tuition and fees at Oklahoma colleges and universities for qualifying members. I have worked with Senator David on this bill (many of you may know that she is an Owasso graduate), and I was happy to add my support to its passage. This is going to be a great recruitment tool to bring more people into the National Guard here and help boost Oklahoma’s number of college graduates. Additional education boosts the potential earning power for the individual with a degree, but having more graduates also is a great economic development tool, as businesses seek out locations with well-educated workers. This is a win-win for our entire state.

In closing, I want to thank Owasso 4-H member McKinna Turner-Brown who let me show her sheep with her at the recent Oklahoma Youth Expo. This is the world’s largest junior livestock show, giving Oklahoma 4-H and FFA members a fantastic opportunity to earn scholarship money and cash prizes, and make sales, not to mention the strong work-ethic and leadership skills these young people develop through their participation; it’s something I look forward to every year. Anyone who is worried about kids today needs to spend some time with these young people. The future of our state is in great hands. I won’t be surprised at all to see some of these students here at the Capitol serving in the Legislature one day.